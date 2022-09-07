FRISCO - It is being suggested that the Dallas Cowboys "could reunite with one of their former top playmakers,'' with Bleacher Report insisting the team's “best free-agent option” remaining is former wide receiver Cole Beasley.

There is one piece of evidence that should lead the national media to investigate such an idea.

But there are three pieces of evidence that - for anyone paying attention to what's really going on here inside The Star - essentially shut down the concept.

The breadcrumb that raises an eyebrow? Beasley, presently free after a contract issue with the Buffalo Bills, recently said he'd reunite with Dallas for one reason and one reason only: Dak Prescott.

"For Dak, I would,'' he wrote.

That is hardly an endorsement from Beasley, the DFW native, of anything else Cowboys-related. And of course, when he left town, he burned some bridges in criticizing "America's Team.''currently has a shortage of viable veteran receivers, with CeeDee Lamb the only healthy playmaker who has caught a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott.

And that is Reason No. 3 in our Cole Countdown ...

3) Genuine Unhappiness - Beasley ripped Dallas for everything from having an inferior (compared to Buffalo's) headquarters - a preposterous criticism of The Star - to the marketing-minded Cowboys not taking the job of football as seriously as the Bills do.

That's an interesting barroom debate - but maybe not one a player who had a singing career on the side should make.

2) Smallish Receivers - There is no way for B/R to know this, but inside the building, the Cowboys scouting department has worked to get away from the trend of the diminutive slot guy, trying to work on the idea that the slot is about winning matchups, not just quickness in a vacuum.

And guess who is slated to line up in the slot a great deal in 2022? CeeDee Lamb, all 6-2 and 200 pounds of him. Again, the notion: Put a player in a spot where he can win. Lamb can win in the slot.

Additionally - and the mid-camp signing of 5-7 KaVontae Turpin as a return man who can also play wideout is an aberration here - take a look at the Dallas receivers room. Noah Brown is 6-3, 225. Simi Fehoko is 6-4, 220. Michael Gallup is 6-1, 205. Jalen Tolbert is 6-1, 190. Dennis Houston is 6-2, 205.

If Dallas "needs'' a little guy, Turpin will get a crack. Otherwise ... Sense a trend here?

3) Behind the Times - But here's where B/R really misses out. A Beasley-related story written at camp immediately after the James Washington injury (he is out until October) had merit.

But in "Football Time,'' that was eons ago. That was before Brown became a trusted starter, before Fehoko and Houston emerged, before Turpin signed and before Gallup knee-rehabbed his way to the point at which he might be but three weeks away from playing.

All of the sudden, the wideout room looks far less barren.

B/R writes, "The Cowboys parted with Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. this offseason ... Dallas could use an experienced pass-catcher to bolster its receiver room, and former Cowboy Cole Beasley would fit the bill. He previously spent three seasons with quarterback Dak Prescott and can play inside and outside.''

The "he can play outside'' is flat nonsense. But more important, again, relying on "Football Time'': The departure of Cooper and Wilson is ancient history and should no longer be the prism through which Dallas' moves are judged.

This is Week 1 of the NFL season. The Cowboys are about to play host to the Bucs. And the question is, "How would Beasley, at age 33 - sound as he was in a Dallas uniform - help now?''

And while the national media might think it has an answer, the Dallas Cowboys are convinced they have theirs.

