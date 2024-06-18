Dallas Cowboys trade options include former breakout receiver
The Dallas Cowboys lack reliable wide receiver depth behind CeeDee Lamb. That is no secret.
Brandin Cooks is currently slated as the No. 2 receiver in Big D and has been a solid option for Dak Prescott. Still, the other receivers -- Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, KaVontae Turpin, and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy -- are unproven.
Tolbert, a former third-round pick out of South Alabama, is the favorite to win the job after hauling in 22 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.
Brooks, meanwhile, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 draft out of South Carolina and caught 6-of-6 targets for 64 yards.
That has led to speculation about the team adding a veteran presence in the wide receiver room. The team hosted Zay Jones earlier in the offseason, and another intriguing name has been former Cowboy Randall Cobb.
But, there could also be another former Dallas receiver in play.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report came up with 7 hypothetical NFL trades to reunite QB-WR duos, and the Cowboys option is very eye-catching: Cedrick Wilson Jr.
The 28-year-old Wilson spent the first four years of his career with Dallas, and his most productive season was as the No. 3 wide receiver in Dallas in 2021. It was his final season with the team before signing a three-year, $22.8 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.
Wilson put up 61 catches for 602 yards, and six touchdowns.
Since then, he has never topped 38 catches or three touchdowns in a single season.
The Cowboys had an opportunity to go after Wilson in free agency, but he ultimately signed a two-year, $5.8 million deal with the New Orleans Saints. Still, the Saints are loaded at wide receiver, and depending on how things play out during camp and the preseason, they could be willing to unload him.
Knox writes:
Yet, the 28-year-old could have a hard time earning playing time behind Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and second-year man A.T. Perry. The Saints also signed Equanimeous St. Brown and used a fifth-round pick on Bub Means.- Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report
If the Saints deem Wilson expendable by the end of camp, they could look to acquire some draft capital and $1.4 million in 2024 cap space by trading him. If that happens, Dallas should be very interested.
If the Cowboys get another opportunity to land Wilson, it would make sense for the team if their young wide receivers continue to leave some concerns after the preseason.
And, who knows? Bringing Wilson back to Dallas may be the spark he needs to bring back the magic from his 2021 season. It would certainly be a welcomed addition to the Cowboys' passing attack.