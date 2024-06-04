Dallas Cowboys 2024 rookies praised: 'Haven't had a class better'
The 2024 Dallas Cowboys rookie class has been receiving praise from head coach Mike McCarthy since rookie minicamp and the team's OTAs, but as mandatory minicamp kicks off, McCarthy went a step further.
McCarthy had rave reviews about the rookies' work ethic and communication.
"They come in on the weekends, and I see them doing the extra. Those are thethings i look for. [I look for] their interactions with the coaches, their ability to communicate," McCarthy said.
But what really caught everyone's attention? He said they may be the best class the Cowboys have had.
The Cowboys' 8-player rookie class includes projected starting left tackle Tyler Guyton and potential starting center Cooper Beebe.
Second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland, third-round pick Marist Liufau, fifth-round pick Caelen Carson, and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy could all be contributing, impact players.
McCarthy's comments from minicamp echo those he made immediately after the rookie class showed up to the team facility.
"They've made a huge first impression on everybody and I've talked to everybody," McCarthy told the media, according to the team's official website. "I've talked to the people that picked them up from the airport. I've talked to people who dropped them off at the hotel. They're always getting evaluated. It's important. There is so much out there on culture. Culture never stays the same. Their responsibility is to come in and help us advance our culture. They've made a huge impression today for Day 1. Hopefully they stay above standard tomorrow."
The coaching staff will hope those positive impressions continue through training camp and into the season.