Cowboys Trade for WR? Or Get CeeDee Lamb & Michael Gallup to Improve?

Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is a mere four games into his comeback from his ACL tear last season, yet many are questioning the 26-year-old's inability to perform as a catalyst for Dallas' poor offensive return.

For head coach Mike McCarthy, while he doesn't see a drop off physically for Gallup, his old "rhythm and timing" line got a workout again.

"I say physically (he's fine)," McCarthy said on Gallup being back. "I don't see any drop-off, but it's just like anything when players are medically cleared - the final hurdle is to get back to that premier rhythm and timing when they're in their ultimate groove.

"It takes a lot of work to get to that, and especially in this game, it's 11-on-11. I think it's just missing camp, all those things as far as the live action. We just got to continue to work and get him more opportunities."

There would be another way to "work'': Concede that CeeDee Lamb is what he is (amid an argument that he must improve greatly to be a "star'' No. 1 wideout) and concede that Gallup - who through his four games has just eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown - is what he is ...

And engineer a trade before the Nov. 1 deadline.

The chasing of wideout trade ideas is, we think, happening far more in the media and in the audience than it is inside The Star. But even if we disagree with the front-office approach here, we appreciate what McCarthy states: That the offense has to give Gallup more opportunities.

And with Dak Prescott now back, maybe give Lamb more opportunities ...

While at the same time adhering to this unfolding philosophy about being "defense-first'' and "old-school,'' with the ground game taking center stage.

Still, at some point, Lamb and Gallup are going to have to carry a load. Gallup only saw two targets come his way last Sunday against Detroit. Again ... Part of that is the Cowboys' change in philosophy, with success coming from the 'Dine and Dash' duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

However, with Elliott's knee injury bothering him to the extent that he has missed Wednesday's and Thursday's practice, his availability for Sunday is very much in question.

Does that mean not only more opportunities for Pollard but also - in a world in which there are only so many balls - more opportunities for Gallup and the wideouts already on this roster? The answers reveal themselves on the eve of the trade deadline as the Cowboys host Chicago at AT&T Stadium in Week 8 Sunday.

