When Dallas is at Washington in next week's regular-season finale ... The Commanders have no clue as to what they will do at quarterback.

FRISCO - As we write this, we don't know exactly the status of the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys or the status of the maybe-playoff-bound Washington Commanders, who entered Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns at FedEx Field with a chance to clinch a playoff berth ... but instead could be eliminated from postseason contention by night's end.

Given two home games with destiny firmly in their control, the Commanders opted to start Carson Wentz over Taylor Heinicke at quarterback - and rather than receiving a spark in the passing game, Wentz imploded, throwing three interceptions and accumulating just 143 passing yards while completing only 16 of 28 passes as Washington fell 24-10 to Cleveland (7-9).

So, another change due next week against the Cowboys?

"We'll see," coach Ron Rivera said, uttering two ominous words.

Fans at FedEx booed Wentz almost from the start of the game, and once the team dropped to a no-more-destiny 7-8-1, the booed came even more heavily.

Afterward, Rivera was asked about benching Wentz ... about going back to Taylor Heinicke ... and about the white-flag idea of starting rookie Sam Howell.

Rivera didn't have any good answers ... and in fact, was oddly not aware of that possibility his team might be eliminated today.

In any event, he failed to commit to Wentz for the season finale.

"We'll see," Rivera said. "We'll sit down and talk with the coaches tomorrow after we watch the tape, and we'll go from there."

That open-mindedness signals a Wentz problem ... and a Washington QB problem that continues to be an annual issue.

And without a QB against the Cowboys next week? What "we'll see,'' probably, is a continuation of that D.C. problem.

