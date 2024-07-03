Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 67
On the eve of Independence Day, we celebrate being just 67 days away from the start of the Dallas Cowboys 2024 regular season.
Yes, thoughts of glizzies, apple pie, and sights in the sky are spinning around in our heads. But before we start the celebrations, let's look at the history of the number 67 in Dallas.
Here is the greatest player ever to wear No. 67 in Big D.
Pat Donovan, OT
First off, I would like to apologize for the cover image used for this article. Unfortunately, finding a Pat Donovan photo in our inventory has been challenging.
However, make no mistake: Donovan is one of the greatest players ever to lace up the cleats for the Dallas Cowboys.
A fourth-round pick in the 1975 NFL Draft, Donovan spent all nine years in the league with Dallas. During his career, Donovan earned four Pro Bowl nominations and finished the 1981 season as a second-team All-Pro.
Donovan was a part of the 1977 Super Bowl-winning team and a large reason the Cowboys offense was so dominant. The former Cowboys lineman celebrated his 71st birthday just a few days ago.
So with that, happy belated birthday to Pat Donovan, the greatest player to put on the number 67 for the Cowboys.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —