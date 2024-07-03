Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 67

Happy Birthday Pat Donovan, out of Helena, Montana & @StanfordFball 6’5 253; 2X All American, 4th Round Draft Pick 1975 ( 90th overall) 9 year @NFL career all with the @dallascowboys 4X Pro Bowl, @SuperBowl Champion; @SInow named him the fourth greatest Montana athlete of the… pic.twitter.com/m8Ys6xSO05