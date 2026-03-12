Dallas Cowboys Land Surprising Pre-Draft Visit With Talented WR

To no surprise, the Dallas Cowboys have been busy adding to their defense during the start of the NFL's free agency period.

Aside from the priority surrounding wide receiver George Pickens, the Cowboys entered the offseason having no choice but to address a defense that was the worst in the NFL last season.

Dallas did just that by firing Matt Eberflus and hiring defensive coordinator Christian Parker before making multiple additions to the defense in free agency. The Cowboys also made three trades to mix things up on the defensive line, highlighted by parting ways with Osa Odighizuwa in a deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

However, securing Pickens for next season might not be the only notable move the Cowboys are interested in making at wide receiver this offseason, something that possibly comes as a surprise to many fans in Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys Land Top-30 Visit With Indiana Wide Receiver

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Per reports from NFL Draft analyst Ryan Fowler, the Cowboys will be hosting Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. for a Top-30 pre-draft visit.

The Cowboys appear set at wide receiver next season with a pair of stars in Pickens and CeeDee Lamb along with a rising contributor in Ryan Flournoy, who stepped up as the team's third-best wideout in 2025.

But the potential addition of Cooper through the dradt would give the Cowboys an insurance option in the event that Dallas is unable to come to terms on a new contract with Pickens next offseason.

The question now remains: is using a potential first-round pick on Cooper Jr., who has been mocked in the first round, worth it for Dallas in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Short answer? Absolutely not.

Indiana wideout Omar Cooper Jr. speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Cowboys will be picking at No. 12 and No. 20 overall in the first round and should be focusing exclusively on improving the defense at those spots.

Dallas can certainly look to add to its wide receiving corps as early as the third round after securing the No. 92 overall pick from the 49ers in the Odighizuwa trade but doing so in the first round would be foolish, regardless of what the uncertain future might hold with Pickens.

The Cowboys are likely just doing their due diligence with Cooper Jr. It's highly unlikely Dallas will be selecting him in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Last season at Indiana, Cooper Jr. helped the Hoosiers win the National Championship while posting 69 catches for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns.