CeeDee Lamb Snubbed By PFF All-Rookie Team

Only one Cowboys rookie got the nod... And probably not the player you think.

FRISCO - The 2020 NFL season was arguably the toughest on incoming rookies who didn't have a "normal" training camp or preseason games, leaving hardly any team practice opportunities before suiting up for the first time in NFL uniforms. Yet, for the Dallas Cowboys, three first-year players made a huge impact right away; wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, cornerback Trevon Diggs and center Tyler Biadasz.

Yet, only one Cowboys rookie made Pro Football Focus' 2020 NFL All-Rookie team... and it's not the player you think it is.

Biadasz, who played 427 snaps at center, earned the spot. The former Wisconsin standout filled in with the multitude of Dallas offensive line injuries. Although he did not start the season and had his rookie campaign cut short due to injury, he earned a grade of 53.6, edging out teammate Joe Looney (53.1)

The Vikings' Justin Jefferson, the Bengals' Tee Higgins and the 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk got the All-Rookie team wide receiver nods over Lamb.

Lamb burst onto the scene with Dak Prescott under center and continued his production despite turbulence at the Cowboys quarterback position. The No. 17 overall pick joined a team with two 1,000-yard receivers returning and still recorded the most single-season catches by a rookie, 935 yards and five touchdowns. Lamb finished ranked second in receptions, third in yards, and fourth in touchdowns among the 2020 class.

[WATCH: Cowboys' Lamb Surprises Family with $50K in Home Repairs]

At cornerback, Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed and Vikings' Cameron Dantzler were selected over Cowboys' Trevon Diggs. Diggs spent some time on IR in his rookie season but the 51st-overall pick made some great plays for Dallas. He experienced growing pains on a defense that lacked effective communication for much of the year. Diggs' three interceptions is tied for first in the rookie class. He also committed only three penalties.

All-Rookie Team nod or not ... Dallas' 2020 rookie class has a bright future as they enter their second year in the league.