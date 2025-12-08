New Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft lands team elite RB, star EDGE

The Dallas Cowboys are clinging very slim hopes at reaching the NFL Playoffs, following a Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions. The loss came close to completely closing the door on the team's Wild Card chances, but there is still an opportunity to claim the NFC East crown.

Dallas will need some help to close the gap with the Philadelphia Eagles at the top of the division, but without getting some help from around the league, the Cowboys will get an early start at preparations for the 2026 NFL Draft.

With just four games to go, the draftnik community has been rolling out new mock drafts, with Trevor Sikkema of PFF sharing his latest first-round projections for the Cowboys.

Sikkema strays from conventional wisdom in his latest mock, with the Cowboys using their first of two first-round picks on the offensive side of the ball.

Dallas adds Notre Dame superstar running back Jeremiyah Love in the top-15, before landing a standout EDGE to help out on defense, which has been a common choice for the team.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the Cowboys' 2026 first-round projections by PFF can be seen below.

Pick No. 15: Jeremiyah Love, running back, Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love runs with the ball on his way to score a touchdown against Syracuse | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Love is one of the brightest stars in college football and would be the best running back the Cowboys have had in years. Of course, running back isn't a top priority for the team thanks to the success of Javonte Williams in 2025, but the Cowboys have the luxury to go with the "Best Player Available" approach thanks to two first-round picks.

"Love is a total-package, three-down back who brings difference-making ability as both a rusher and receiver. He has earned rushing grades above 85.0 behind both man/gap and zone schemes and has forced an impressive 56 missed tackles this season," Sikkema writes.

"His draft range starts in the top 10, but if he makes it to the Cowboys, I can see them sprinting the card in."

This season, Love has rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns, while adding 27 catches for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

Pick No. 28: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Romello Height celebrates his sack against UCF during a Big 12 Conference football game | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height has enjoyed a long, unorthodox journey throughout his college career, with stats at Auburn, USC, and Georgia Tech before landing at Texas Tech for his breakout year.

"The Cowboys’ defensive line has improved as the season has progressed — adding Quinnen Williams certainly helps," the article states. "Height is a late bloomer and more of a designated pass-rusher, but his 20.7% pass-rush win rate is one of the best marks in the class."

This season, Height has recorded 33 combined tackles with 10.5 tackles for a loss and nine sacks, along with two forced fumbles. Adding a player of Height's caliber to the defensive line rotation could go a long way in improving the team's defensive woes.

