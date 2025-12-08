George Pickens got brutally honest with Cowboys coach about Week 14 struggles

Confidence was at an all-time high for the Dallas Cowboys heading into their Week 14 matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Winners of three straight, the Cowboys were playing well on both sides of the ball, even securing wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in back-to-back games. Those wins renewed postseason hope, but then the Lions exposed their defense in a 44-30 victory.

Their defense wasn’t the only letdown in the loss. Dallas also saw wide receiver George Pickens record just 37 yards on five receptions. It was easily his worst game of the season, and it led to a lot of criticism. Pickens took that to heart, even responding to Richard Sherman on social media, before quickly deleting his post.

On Monday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about Pickens and said the two had a conversation, which included Pickens getting honest about his performance.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

“We talked a little about it. In his words, he goes, ‘Hey, Schotty, I didn’t play my best game.’ Unfortunately, none of us played our best game," Schottenheimer told reporters, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

"That’s real. But I don’t worry about George and his love for football and playing this game.”

Reaction to George Pickens’ Week 14 performance feels excessive

The backlash Pickens has faced following the loss to Detroit feels excessive.

While his actions in Pittsburgh are to blame, it seemed as though everyone was waiting for the “I told you so” moment with Pickens. In all honesty, it was a terrible game all around, as Schottenheimer said, and pointing the finger at one player is short-sighted.

Remember, it was just two weeks prior everyone was asking what was wrong with CeeDee Lamb after he struggled against the Eagles.

Just as Lamb did following his poor outing in Week 12, look for Pickens to bounce back when Dallas takes the field this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings.

