Dak Prescott’s hilarious turkey celebration steals the spotlight on ‘Hard Knocks’

Tuesday brought us the return of the in-season edition of the popular series Hard Knocks. The series typically follows one team when covering training camps, but the in-season edition focuses on an entire division.

This year, it’s the NFC East that’s featured, which means it’s another chance to see more of the Dallas Cowboys. As expected, they were featured quite a bit during the opener, with one hilarious locker room moment standing out.

Following their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cowboys were able to enjoy some turkey on the field after the game. They didn’t leave the meal there, however, as Dak Prescott brought in a massive turkey leg. He was also in the mood to share.

MORE: Cowboys without starting OL, sack artist on latest injury report vs Lions

Prescott ran up to head coach Brian Schottenheimer and made him take a bite of the turkey leg. Shortly after that, Jerry Jones walked in and Dak shared with him as well, yelling “Get you some of that turkey.”

TURKEY FOR EVERYBODYYYYY!#HardKnocks In Season with the NFC East now streaming on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/cnFxnUZP0D — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 3, 2025

Prescott wasn’t the only player who brought turkey to the locker room either. At one point, he points to tight end Jake Ferguson and yells, “Look at Ferg,” who was carrying a whole turkey.

Cowboys locker room is having fun, and it’s leading to wins

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrate with a turkey after the game against the Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It was clear in that scene just how much the men in that locker room are enjoying one another. The Cowboys went through a terrible 3-5-1 start, then dealt with a horrific tragedy with the loss of Marshawn Kneeland.

MORE: Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys 'best shot' to make NFL playoffs

They were a tight bunch before that tragedy, evidenced by their locker room celebrations following each win, but this seemed to bring them closer together. They’re also turning their season around, and building massive confidence along the way.

There’s still a lot of work to be done for Dallas to make the playoffs, but they’re a team that believes they can get it done. Their next chance to prove that will be Thursday night against the Detroit Lions.

Cowboys-Lions opening Week 14 odds continue underestimating Dallas

Cowboys down two key players in initial injury report for Week 14 vs Lions

Dak Prescott's NFL MVP odds skyrocket amid Cowboys' 3-game surge

Matt Eberflus has been true catalyst behind Cowboys’ 3-game surge

Cowboys' latest roster move could be bad sign for fan-favorite rookie