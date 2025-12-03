Dak Prescott raves about Brian Schottenheimer’s emotional leadership on Hard Knocks

When the Dallas Cowboys announced Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach this offseason, they were heavily criticized.

Schottenheimer, who spent the past three seasons with the franchise, two as the offensive coordinator, wasn’t in consideration for any other head coaching job. He wasn’t one of the hot names being floated around, but felt like a safe pick by Jerry Jones. Not necessarily someone who could bring the change this team needed.

Following a terrible start to the season, Schottenheimer has proven to be the right man for the job. He navigated his players through a 3-5-1 start as well as through an unexpected tragedy when teammate Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away.

Throughout the tumultuous season, Schottenheimer has shown everyone just what Jones saw in him when looking for his next head coach. Schottenheimer is genuine, honest, and easy to root for.

His players feel the same, according to Dak Prescott. During the premiere episode of this year’s in-season edition of Hard Knocks, Prescott said the team feeds off Schottenheimer’s energy, adding that they “play for him.”

“He’s a guy who’s very emotional, he wears his emotions on his sleeve, and you love him for it … The energy, we feed off of that. We love him as a head coach and you can tell we play for him.”

Brian Schottenheimer silenced the critics with two signature wins

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer walks to midfield following a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Many fans began to believe in Coach Schotty after hearing his press conferences, but the results weren’t being seen on the field. That changed after the bye week as Dallas reeled off three wins in a row.

Two of those were signature wins with the Cowboys defeating the two teams that were in the Super Bowl the previous season. Making that even more impressive is the fact that they did so in less than a week by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday followed by a Thursday win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

No matter how this season ends, those are wins this franchise can build on.

