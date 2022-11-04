Cowboys 'Across the Hall': How Coach Mike McCarthy & Dan Quinn 'Deep Dive' Into Bye Week Study

The Dallas Cowboys call it "Across the Hall.'' After hanging 49 points on the Bears Sunday at AT&T Stadium in a blowout win, coach Mike McCarthy uses the bye week to instruct defensive coaches to go spend time with offensive players, and guides offensive coaches to do the same with defensive players.

"The best way to have sustained success is to keep improving and to find these constant improvement spots,'' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said, as the team is using this week to self-evaluate.

"Heading into this week, there is some things that do take place," Quinn said at The Star. "The first half of the first chapter does close, and this, to me, is the bridge that you look for heading into the second.''

For Quinn, when it comes to how the team can improve, it can come in different forms. From a specific player to a defensive scheme.

He's just excited to get to work during the bye week.

"Sometimes it's (about) a player," Quinn said on self-evaluation. "Sometimes it might be a little bit of a scheme and how do we feature those guys, but at the end of it, it still comes down to that belief and keep pushing it higher to see where we can take it.''

It will help to have a host of healthy bodies following the bye week as Dallas preps for a trip to Green Bay. But another benefit of the bye week is self-study.

"You always kind of look at your team,'' Quinn said, "but you get to do a deeper dive this week."

Mike McCarthy talked about self-awareness on Monday and how that sustained success is the most difficult thing in football. The way to stay there? Constantly evaluate where you are and improve it.

McCarthy wants more, and so does Quinn.

