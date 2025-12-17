The Dallas Cowboys' season took a turn for the worse in Week 15, but there have been some bright spots throughout the 2025-26 campaign. One of the bright spots in Dallas throughout the year has been the play of superstar quarterback Dak Prescott.

Early in the season, Prescott was playing at an NFL MVP level and had the Cowboys' offense flying high. Unfortunately, he never got the necessary support from the team's defense.

While the team has stumbled to a disappointing 6-7-1 record, Prescott is having one of the best years of his career and is on the verge of accomplishing a major milestong for the first time in his professional career.

Entering Week 16, Prescott (3,931) leads the league in passing by 209 yards over Los Angeles Rams star and MVP front-runner Matthew Stafford (3,722).

Will Dak claim his first passing yards crown? 👑 pic.twitter.com/KJkVNxTXjh — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2025

As long as the Cowboys don't rest their starters over the final three weeks of the season, which owner and general manager Jerry Jones says is not in the plan, Prescott would come away with the NFL passing title for the first time in his career.

It's not the goal Prescott set out for when he began the season, but it is some silver lining for the future of the Cowboys' offense.

The team has some big decisions in the offseason, most notably whether to re-sign or franchise tag star wide receiver George Pickens, who has had a career year, but if Pickens can return and the offensive core remains intact, the Cowboys are set up for some major success in 2026.

Let's just hope that would mean the team focuses on improving the ghastly defense, which has been a liability for Dallas all season long.

Dak Prescott's 2025 stats

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Entering Week 16, Prescott's 3,931 passing yards lead the league, while his 26 passing touchdowns rank No. 3 in the league. Prescott also ranks second in the NFL with a 72.8 QBR, while throwing only 10 interceptions.

Prescott has surpassed 300 yards passing in four games throughout the year.

