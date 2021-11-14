WATCH: Cowboys Defense Holds On Fourth, Zeke Extends Lead

The Dallas defense came to play today against a resurgent Falcons offense

The Dallas Cowboys came out fast offensively against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, trying to bounce back after a poor outing both offensively and defensively last week against Denver.

Dallas marched down the field on the first possession of the game for 73 yards on five plays, culminating in a Dak Prescott-to-CeeDee Lamb 13 yard touchdown pass to put the Cowboys up 7-0.

On the next drive, Atlanta's first of the game, the Falcons were able to drive 58 yards in eight plays for a Younghoe Koo 35 yard field goal to make it 7-3.

The Dallas offense stalled on the Cowboys' next drive and went three-and-out, and Dallas needed another defensive stop to keep momentum on the Cowboys' side.

Atlanta took over from their own 34 after the Dallas punt, and in a successful mix of Matt Ryan passes and Kyle Pitts catches, mixed in with a bit of Cordarrelle Patterson runs and catches, the Falcons found themselves in Cowboys territory faced with a fourth-and-seven from the Dallas 32.

The Cowboys needed a stop, and thanks to Jourdan Lewis, they got one.

Lewis knocked down a Ryan pass to Pitts on third-and-seven, and then on fourth down, Lewis was able to deflect a pass to Russell Gage.

The Dallas defense is already finding more success than it did last week against the Denver Broncos when the Cowboys trailed Denver 19-0 at the half.

The Cowboys converted on their own fourth-and-five from the Atlanta 33 with a Prescott pass to CeeDee Lamb for 12 yards, extending a scoring drive after Zeke Elliott's one-yard touchdown run to start the second quarter.

Dallas leads Atlanta 14-3.