Rising Star? Cowboys Rookie DE Sam Williams 'Outstanding' In Win Over Lions

The Dallas Cowboys defense now has another feat to list on its resume, as the group held the Detroit Lions to just six points in their 24-6 Week 7 victory. ... with a rookie playing an increasingly prominent role.

Going into Sunday, the Lions had the NFL's No. 3 scoring offense, averaging 28 points per game. Now, it's the No. 9 offense and averaging 24.3 points per game.

And why? Everyone on the Dallas defense got involved in the win, with two different defensive backs recording an interception and four different players recording a sack.

One of the most notable players who had yet to get into the sack column this season leading up to the win was rookie defensive end and second-round pick Sam Williams. Not only did Williams record his first career sack against Detroit, but got a second one as well, as he both forced a fumble and recovered one ... on the same play.

That strip sack by Williams essentially sealed the game, while giving Dallas the ball with just over two minutes left, while up two scores. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott would then go on to toss a touchdown to tight end Peyton Hendershot as the final nail in the coffin.

“It feels good as a team collectively,” Williams said. “Just knowing that everybody is on the same page, it feels good pretty good. And I know it’s only going to get even better.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was impressed with Williams' performance following the victory.

“Outstanding," McCarthy said. "Sam is an excellent example of one our rookie players, our young players playing great today. Very proud of Sam. He had some learning experiences earlier in the year, I think the last two weeks he’s flashed big time with his opportunities.”

This performance comes after Williams posted the highest Pro Football Focus rating among all rookie defensive lineman in Week 5.

Williams took a while to get onto the stat sheet meaningfully for Dallas, but the win over Detroit has all the looks of a breakout performance, while possibly serving as just the start of more to come for an ascending edge talent. ... and one of a group of rookies who've helped Dallas get to 5-2.

Said Prescott: “This is one of the best rookie classes I’ve seen in all of my seven years here, and I feel like I said that last year.”

