Dallas Cowboys edge rusher gives major update on injury recovery
The Dallas Cowboys' pass rush took a major hit during training camp last year, when edge rusher Sam Williams was lost for the season with a torn ACL.
The loss was not just a major setback for the Cowboys, but also for Williams, who was looking forward to an expanded role in the 2024 team's defense.
Now, almost a year later, Williams has been a full participant in camp and looks as though he has returned to form. In fact, there seem to be no lingering effects of the issue whatsoever.
MORE: 3 early Cowboys training camp standouts, including former trade bust
“It feels like I never had an injury. I’ve put in the work," Williams said. "I feel great. Fantastic. No soreness. No aches. I’m running. I’m hitting 22 miles per hour, at 260 (pounds). That should tell you everything.”
When healthy in 2023 for Dallas, Williams was an impact player, albeit a bit inconsistent. That said, he did show signs of being a force in the pass rush in his second year with the team. That season, he tallied 4.5 sacks and five tackles for loss. He also had four sacks and 10 tackles for loss as a rookie.
Williams has never been a full-time starter for the Cowboys, but as a highly touted draft pick coming out of Ole Miss, he was eventually expected to develop into that type of player at some point in Dallas. Now seemingly fully recovered from his injury, he is going to have a chance to prove it once again.
MORE: Sam Williams brought to tears in return to Cowboys training camp
Of course, in a room that has Micah Parsons, Dante Fowler, Marshawn Kneeland, Payton Turner, and rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku, the competition will be fierce.
But if Williams does indeed return to the type of impact player many expect him to be capable of being, the Cowboys could have one of the better pass rush units in the NFL.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys training camp Day 3
Cowboys' Donovan Ezeiruaku virtually unblockable, steals show at third camp practice
Former Cowboys HC weighs in on Jerry Jones' contract negotiation tactics
CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens' NBA-inspired TD celebration may result in fine, but they don't care