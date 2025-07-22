Sam Williams brought to tears in return to Cowboys training camp
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, July 22, as training camp got underway ahead of the 2025-26 NFL season.
For defensive end Sam Williams, it was an emotional, but triumphant return.
Nearly a year ago to the date, Williams suffered a season-ending injury at training camp before the team even held its first fully-padded practice. The 26-year-old pass rusher was expected to take on a bigger role in the defensive end rotation, but those hopes came crashing down when he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee.
After having plenty of time to rehab his knee and recovery, Williams is back to full strength and was able to take the field for the first practice of 2025.
After practice, Williams took to social media to share an emotional statement about the special moment he had today by getting back on the field.
"So blessed," Williams wrote on Instagram Stories. "I shed tears man. No one understands the work, hours, dedication, sacrifices I made to get here."
That is the passion and love for the game that you love to see.
Dallas has an impressive stable of pass rushes entering the 2025 season, so it will be interesting to see where Williams fits in once the season begins. If there is one thing you can guarantee, it's that he will be putting in a full effort and his best foot forward to take advantage of another chance on the field.
