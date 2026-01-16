Cowboys won't have to look far for ideal 'Plan B' at defensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys' search for a new defensive coordinator is in full swing, with nine candidates in the mix through the first phase of the search. Dallas' wide net of candidates across the league includes coaches with various levels of NFL experience.

Dallas was previously reported to go "big name hunting" in its search, but recently, the shift has gone towards up-and-comers in the coaching world.

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently identified the "best fits" for openings around the league, with Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard, a fan-favorite with Cowboys Nation, named as the top option for Dallas.

But if the team strikes out in its search, there is a strong "Plan B" for the team to consider, and they won't have to look far. Enter current Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton.

Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"The team's defensive line coach from 2025 also spent the previous four seasons working with Quinnen Williams for the New York Jets. He has tremendous experience in various defenses but remains a fresh face and a familiar presence at the same time," Gagnon wrote.

"While Whitecotton is not a sexy name, but he could use that familiarity combined with his own experience to get this defense back on track."

Before joining the Cowboys, Whitecotton spent four seasons leading the New York Jets at the same position. That is where his familiarity with star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and veteran Solomon Thomas came from. He began his NFL career as a defensive assistant for the Jacksonville Jaguars, before brief stops with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

Whitecotton will have the opportunity to show his chops as a defensive coordinator later this month, leading the defense for the East team in the East-West Shrine Bowl at The Star in Frisco, Texas, which is the team's headquarters. Let's see if he can impress with the opportunity.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the field during pregame at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

