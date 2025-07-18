Cowboys' Donovan Ezeiruaku all smiles after inking rookie contract
The Dallas Cowboys officially have the team's 2025 rookie class under contract after coming to terms with second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku just days before training camp kicks off next week.
Ezeiruaku was the final player from the 2025 NFL Draft class to sign their deal as second-round picks around the league continue to be a holdup for several NFL teams.
While reports surfaced that Ezeiruaku agreed to terms late Thursday night, it became official on Friday when the Boston College pass rushing sensation put pen to paper.
MORE: 3 Cowboys stars earn spot on NFL's Top 100 players list for 2025 season
The Cowboys shared a photo of Ezeiruaku inking his deal on social media and the rookie was all smiles.
Ezeiruaku's rookie contract is a four-year deal worth $10.1 million, with approximately 84.5 percent guaranteed.
In his final year at Boston College, Ezeiruaku recorded 80 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, and 16.5 sacks, the second most in the nation. He was awarded the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end.
MORE: Micah Parsons' price goes up again as Cowboys drag their feet, TJ Watt gets paid
If Ezeiruaku can live up to the hype, he can add to a dangerous pass rushing rotation led by one of the best in the league, Micah Parsons.
We'll get our first look at Ezeiruaku in a Cowboys uniform when the training camp begins next week in Oxnard, California.
