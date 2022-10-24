Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Knee Injury As RB Scores 2 TDs Win vs. Lions?

Dak Prescott stole the headlines on Sunday as the Cowboys rolled past Detroit 24-6 at AT&T Stadium, but Ezekiel Elliott also had himself a day as a "bruising'' runner who may have himself absorbed a bruise.

The now-veteran running back found paydirt twice as he looked like the Zeke of old. He totaled 15 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

“It felt good to get into the end zone twice,” Elliott said. "The big fellas wanted to run it down there ... they’re asking for it. Got to give the big fellas what they want.”

Every person in the stadium may have anticipated Elliott would get the rock so close to the goal line. But knowing about it and stopping it are two different things.

Elliott had his success despite what he described as a possible "contusion on" his right knee, which forced him to the sideline for a few players just before halftime.

"I still have to go back and talk to the trainers,'' said Zeke, who has played through such an issue before.

Meanwhile, as expected, much of the attention was centered around Prescott’s return to the field. After missing five weeks with a thumb injury that required surgery, Dak was back in the saddle.

For Zeke, it was great to have the team’s leader out there doing his thing.

“It felt great having 4 back, he was ready,” he said. “We love having our leader out there.''

Prescott shook off some early rust (first full game since January 17) to finish his day by completing 19 of his 25 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, very much leaning on the likes of Elliott to get him through the game. ... and to administer bruises to the opponent.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow @aschultz_15 on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!