Cowboys TEs Fined by NFL for 'Whack-a-Mole' … Payable by ‘Dak-a-Mole?

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys got the win, as detailed below … but now they’ve also got the fines.

DEC 3 DAK-A-MOLE Dak Prescott was among the vets who told the tight ends that he’d help with NFL’s eventual fine …

Time to pull out the checkbook.

The NFL has indeed fined Cowboys tight ends Dalton Schultz ($13,261), Jake Ferguson ($4,895), Peyton Hendershot ($3,944) and Sean McKeon ($4,994) for their Whack-A-Mole celebration in the Salvation Army bucket in the 28-20 Thanksgiving win over the Giants.

The stunt went viral, but only after the fellas were advised by Prescott to only do it if Dallas owned a big late lead.

Which is what happened.

Enter … “Dak-a-Mole.”

Looking back … The Cowboys didn't quickly forget the loss to Green Bay. Nor did they forget the club's first-ever blown 14-point fourth-quarter lead that led to that loss.

The result?

Just the biggest road rout (40-3) in team history at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings the very next week. Now it's time for the Cowboys to build on that momentum on their way to what they hope is a long playoff run.

And now? The Cowboys also remembered what it was like to go to the County Fair and play "Whack-a-Mole.'' ... all part of a 28-20 Thanksgiving win.

OK, that's going to need some explaining. Let us walk you through it ...

New York Giants visit Arlington on Thanksgiving with both teams sharing a 7-3 record, and eyes on the NFC East crown.

Quarterback Dak Prescott seems to be finding his rhythm after missing five games with a broken thumb earlier in the season.

"I think coach (Mike) McCarthy said it best," Prescott said. "Take a picture of what it felt like, of what it looked like when we were at our best. And when you're not, remind yourself or do the things that are necessary to get back to that."

The Giants came crashing back to Earth on Sunday with a 31-18 loss to the Lions. New York gave up season highs allowing 31 points and three turnovers.

Dallas beat New York 23-16 in Week 3, and New York would fall what equates to two games behind the Cowboys with a loss on Thursday.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Giants 3, Cowboys 0

New York starts the game with the ball from its own 25 after the Cager return. On first down, Jones finds Cager for 20. yards to the NYG 45.

On 3rd and 8, Barkley can get only five bringing up a punting situation.

The Gillan punt goes 48 yards to the end zone for a touchback. The Giants had a chance to down the ball on the one-yard line but it bounced off the hands of a New York player into the end zone.

CeeDee Lamb runs off the right end for 12 yards to the DAL 32, then Prescott finds Lamb again for another eight to the DAL 40.

Prescott hits Lamb deep on the right but Lamb can't hold on and drops it, then Prescott misses Gallup altogether on 3rd and 2 for a fourth down.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS to GIANTS: On 4th and 2, Elliott can get only one yard as former Cowboy Jaylon Smith makes the tackle. Giants start their next drive from the DAL 40.

On 1st and 10, Jones hits Myarick for 23 yards to the DAL 17, but then Jones is sacked by Dorance Armstrong for a loss of seven to the DAL 24.

Jones passes short right to Hodgins for 24 yards, TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NYG-T.Phillips, Ineligible Downfield Pass, 5 yards, enforced at DAL 24.

On 3rd and 22, Jones throws the ball away immediately, PENALTY on NYG-Jones, Intentional Grounding, 10 yards, enforced at DAL 29. Penalty on NYG, Illegal Shift, declined.

FIELD GOAL GIANTS: Gano is good from 57 for a 3-0 Giants lead with 9:44 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes one yard in five plays and took 1:51 off the clock.

Gano's kick goes to the end zone.

Dallas takes over at the 25, where Zeke runs 14 yards to the DAL 39. Then Elliott ran off right guard to DAL 42 for three yards. PENALTY on DAL-Z.Martin, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at DAL 39.

Prescott finds Elliott for 14 yards to the DAL 43, then Zeke runs 10 yards up the middle to the NYG 47.

INTERCEPTION GIANTS: Prescott passes short left intended for M.Gallup INTERCEPTED by R.Williams at NYG 29. R. Williams ran ob at NYG 29 for no gain.

Barkley runs for three, then again for another three, then on 3rd and 4, Jones passes incomplete to James for a three-and-out.

The Gillan punt goes 49 yards to the DAL 14, Center-C.Kreiter, fair catch by K.Turpin. PENALTY on DAL-N.Wright, Offensive Holding, 7 yards, enforced at DAL 14.

Pollard runs up the middle for four yards, then again for two. On 3rd and 4, Gallup catches Prescott's pass for seven yards and a first down.

Pollard runs for seven on first down to the DAL 30, then on 3rd and 3, Prescott finds Gallup who makes a great catch climbing the ladder on a high throw by Dak for a first down.

On 3rd and 2, Prescott options to Elliott who runs 22 yards down the right sideline. Then Prescott hits Lamb for another 25 yards to the NYG six.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Cowboys 13, Giants 7

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Elliott runs up the middle for six yards and a touchdown. The Maher extra point is good for a 7-3 Cowboys lead with 14:55 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 93 yards in 11 plays and took 6:03 off the clock.

New York takes over from its own 25.

On 3rd and 2 Barkley runs up the middle to NYG 35 for 2 yards. PENALTY on DAL-C.Watkins, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at NYG 33 for a first down NYG.

On 1st and 10, Jones runs up the middle for six yards, the Brightwell goes for another one yard. On 3rd and 3, Jones hits James for four yards to the NYG 49.

Presented with a 2nd and 4, Jones hits Slayton deep right side for 44 yards to the DAL one yard line.

Jones runs up the middle for no gain.

TOUCHDOWN GIANTS: Barkley runs up the middle for one yard and a touchdown. The extra point is good for a 10-7 Giants lead with 9:28 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 75 yards in nine plays and took 5:27 off the clock.

That's the FIRST offensive touchdown by the New York Giants on Thanksgiving since 1938 against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Dallas takes over from its own 25 after the touchback.

The Cowboys go three-and-out as Prescott misses Lamb deep in the middle of the field.

The Anger punt goes 51 yards to the NYG 22, James pushed ob at NYG 25 for three yards.

The Giants return the favor by going three-and-out, gaining just two yards on the possession.

The Gillan punt goes 48 yards to the DAL 25, fair caught by Turpin.

Prescott hits Gallup for 24 yards deep across the middle on 2nd and 8 to the NYG 48, then on 2nd and 7 Gallup catches another one for 14 to the NYG 31.

On 3rd and 4, Prescott finds Lamb for five yards and a first down. PENALTY on DAL-Ty.Smith, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at NYG 25.

On 3rd and 14, Prescott hits Brown for five yards, well short of the line to gain. PENALTY on NYG-D.Holmes, Illegal Contact, 5 yards, enforced at NYG 35. Automatic Dallas first down.

On 1st and 10, PENALTY on DAL-Ty.Smith, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NYG 30.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING

INTERCEPTION GIANTS: Prescott passes deep middle intended for Lamb INTERCEPTED by Love at NYG 10. Love returns to NYG 27 for 17 yards.

Jones throws incomplete on first down with 1:50 left in the half.

Jones then hits Barkley short left side for three yards to the NYG 30. PENALTY on DAL-D.Bland, Illegal Use of Hands, 5 yards, enforced at NYG 27.

On 1st and 10, Jones passed short left for James,INTERCEPTED by D.Wilson at NYG 47. D.Wilson to NYG 32 for 15 yards (M.Breida). PENALTY on DAL-T.Diggs, Illegal Contact, 5 yards, enforced at NYG 32.

Jones hits Slayton for 14 yards to the DAL 49, then Jones scrambles right side to DAL 41 for eight yards on 1st and 10 with 1:00 left on the clock.

On 2nd and 2, PENALTY on NYG-J.Anderson, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at DAL 41.

Tanner Hudson gets his first catch of the day on 2nd and 7 with a 10 yard catch from Jones with 23 seconds left in the half.

Jones finds Barkley for one yard out of bounds, then Barkley runs for six more to the DAL 29. Jones spikes the ball to stop the clock.

FIELD GOAL GIANTS: Gano is good from 47 for a 13-7 score at the half.

HALFTIME

TEAM LEADERS:

Giants Passing: Jones, 9/17, 123 yards, sacked once for seven yards.

Giants Rushing: Barkley, eight carries for 23 yards, one touchdown.

Giants Receiving: Slayton, two catches, 58 yards.

Cowboys Passing: Prescott, 10/16, 116 yards, two interceptions.

Cowboys Rushing: Elliott, seven carries, 61 yards, one touchdown.

Cowboys Receiving: Gallup, five catches, 63 yards.

THIRD QUARTER: Cowboys 21, Giants 13

Dallas has the ball to start the second half.

On 3rd and 4 from the DAL 31, Elliott rushes off the left end for 16 yards to the DAL 47, then Pollard runs for 13 yards on the very next play to the NYG 40.

On 3rd and 7, Prescott throws incomplete deep to Lamb. His return is Questionable. PENALTY on NYG-D.Holmes, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at NYG 37.

NYG-K.Thibodeaux was injured during the play.

On the next play, Elliott runs up the middle to NYG 28 for four yards.

DAL-J.Ferguson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

On 2nd and 6, Pollard gets six up the middle for a first down.

CeeDee Lamb catches the Prescott pass for 14 yards on 3rd and 12 to the NYG 10.

NYG-D.Belton was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: On 3rd and 15, Prescott finds Schultz in the end zone for a touchdown. The Maher kick is good for a 14-13 Cowboys lead with 7:21 left in the third quarter. The scoring drive goes 75 yards in 14 plays and took 7:39 off the clock.

The Giants take over from their own 25, and Jones hits Hodgins at the NYG 34 for nine yards on first down. On 3rd and 6, Jones hits Barkley for five yards but he's short of a first down.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS to COWBOYS: On 4th and 1 Barkley drops the pass from Jones and Dallas will take over from the NYG 45 with 4:07 left in the third quarter. It would've been enough for a first down if Barkley caught it.

Prescott misses Gallup deep on first down. On second down, Prescott fumbles the snap but recovers then throws to Ferguson for 14 yards to the NYG 30.

On 2nd and 5, Prescott hits Lamb who makes a one-handed catch for 21 yards to the NYG four yard line. Penalty on NYG-D.Holmes, Defensive Pass Interference, declined.

On the next play, PENALTY on DAL-N.Brown, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NYG four yard line.

Elliott catches the Prescott pass for three more yards to the NYG six.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Prescott finds Schultz again for six yards and the touchdown. The Maher kick is good for a 21-13 Cowboys lead with 2:02 left in the third quarter. The scoring drive goes 44 yards in six plays and took 2:05 off the clock.

The Giants take over from their own 25, then Brightwell takes the ball 15 yards to the DAL 40. Brightwell carries again for 11 yards.

DAL-J.Kearse was injured during the play. His return is Questionable

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER: Cowboys 21, Giants 13

On 3rd and 9, Jones throws incomplete to Barkley.

The Gillan punt goes 48 yards for a touchback.

Lamb catches the first down pass from Prescott but loses a yard. On the next play, Prescott hits Lamb for 15 yards to the DAL 34. Then Pollard runs for 11 yards to the DAL 45.

On 2nd and 9, Prescott finds Ferguson in the right flat and he runs 30 yards to the NYG 24. Ferguson lept a defender in the process to the delight of the Arlington crowd.

On 2nd and 13, Prescott hits Lamb for 13 yards. PENALTY on DAL-D.Schultz, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at NYG 27.

On the next play, Pollard runs up the middle for 12 yards, then Prescott hits Lamb for another 23 yards to the NYG two yard line.

With 1st and Goal, Prescott finds Lamb in the back of the end zone for a one-handed grab, but he struggled to get both feet down as he was being pushed by the defender. He was called out by the official. The play was challenged by McCarthy but the call was upheld.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Hendershot runs a jet sweep around the left side untouched into the end zone. The Maher kick is good for a 28-13 Cowboys lead with 8:53 left in the game. The scoring drive goes 80 yard in 10 plays and took 1:48 off the clock.

The touchdown is followed by a game of tight end Whack-a-Mole by Dallas.

New York takes over at its own 25 with 8:53 left in the game. Barkley runs for 10, Jones hits Breida for nine, and Brightwell runs for six to the DAL 38.

On 2nd and 10 from the DAL 38, Jones is sacked for a loss of 10 yards to the DAL 48.

On 3rd and 25, Jones finds James for 16 yards to the DAL 37.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS to COWBOYS: On 4th and 9, Jones' pass is incomplete to Hodgins. Dallas takes over at its own 37 with 3:17 left.

Dallas keeps the ball on the ground as the Giants start to use their timeouts.

On 3rd and 9, Prescott throws deep to Lamb incomplete, PENALTY on NYG-R.Williams, Defensive Pass Interference, 31 yards, enforced at DAL 39 - No Play. First down Cowboys.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING

MISSED FIELD GOAL COWBOYS: Maher misses from 46 yards, the Giants will take over.

Jones completes to James for nine yards, then hits Hodgins for 17 yards.

Jones hits James for 11 yards, PENALTY on DAL-M.Parsons, Unnecessary Roughness, 14 yards, enforced at DAL 27.

TOUCHDOWN GIANTS: Jones hits James for one yard and the touchdown. The Gano extra point is good for a 28-20 Cowboys lead with eight seconds remaining in the game.

Gano attempts an onside kick but the Cowboys recover and run the clock out.

END OF GAME

The 8-3 Cowboys return to the field here Sunday night with hopes of celebrating a win against the 4-7-1 Colts.

