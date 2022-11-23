Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Reveals His Dream NFL Coach Hire

FRISCO - Troy Aikman has talked about the idea of some day becoming an NFL team's GM, but for now, the iconic Dallas Cowboys QB just plays one on TV.

And in doing do this week, he "hired'' the guy he believes is the NFL's best coach.

If I was in a position to hire a head coach, and I could hire anybody I wanted, Kyle Shanahan would be that guy." the Hall-of-Fame quarterback said after the Monday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.

The ESPN broadcaster was in present to watch a blowout victory for Shanahan and his Niners squad, who once again utilized not only talent and strategy but also physicality - not unlike what they did in defeating the Dallas Cowboys last year in the NFL playoffs - taking down the Cardinals with a resounding 38-10 final score.

Aikman in general endorsed the play of the Niners, and their status as contenders. San Francisco is now 6-4, tied with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West but trailing the Eagles, Vikings, Cowboys and Giants in the conference.

The Niners, though, are heating up, having won each of their last three games.

Said the Hall of Famer Aikman: "I'm a huge buyer of the 49ers, and I have been all season, and I have been for the last several years ... A big reason for that is because of Kyle Shanahan.'

