Cowboys Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'Outstanding'; Odell Beckham Jr. 'Diminished'

The owner said Tuesday that his quarterback's play is good enough to win in the playoffs, but that the free-agent receiver's time is running out to be part of the Cowboys' postseason.

The time is now for Dak Prescott.

Time is running out, however, for Odell Beckham Jr.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday lavished surprising praise on his quarterback in the wake of last week's shocking loss, while also downshifting hope that the coveted free-agent receiver would join the team for this year's playoffs.

It was just last week that the owner almost guaranteed that he would sign Beckham and told fans waiting for the addition to "stand by."

"The reality is that time is moving on down the road relative to (OBJ) playing in the playoffs," Jones said on his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "Every day diminishes our chances going forward."

Meanwhile, the owner heaped support onto Prescott, indicating that his level of play in the stunning overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars would be acceptable for success in the postseason. After an almost flawless first half and performance that helped the Cowboys build a 27-10 lead, Prescott threw two second-half interceptions - including a Pick Six that ended the game.

"He was outstanding," Jones said. "We can win with him playing like that. If he can play like that, we can win most games. He wasn't playing against chopped liver out there."

Jones also said veteran Tyron Smith played "amazing" in his return from a torn hamstring and that his offensive line gets an "A plus" moving forward. Not the same for linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who is expected to miss the next two games with a pinched nerve in his neck.

Said Jones, "I don't see us addressing it outside of our team."

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!