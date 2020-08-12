CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cowboys 'More Convinced Than Ever' On Eventual Dak Deal

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Wednesday addressed for the first time the failed contract negotiations with Dak Prescott - and the franchise's long-term commitment to the quarterback.

"We think he's outstanding,'' Jerry Jones said, calling the 27-year-old one of the finest young men he knows. "We think he's our quarterback of the future." 

Added COO Stephen Jones: "The virus .. which affects revenue, which affects the cap, that was a challenge. .. (And) the term of the deal was a big part of this. 

"But it doesn't change what we think of Dak. .. I'm more convinced than ever we'll get it done.'

These remarks, part of the Cowboys official "opening of training camp'' complete with the traditional "State of the Union'' address (virtually, this time) with - are meant to calm those in Cowboys Nation who are concerned about any lingering unhappiness on the part of Prescott ... or for that matter, on the part of the organization.

Prescott seems at peace with himself, even with the personal strife (the well-documented 2013 death of his mother, and this offseason, the passing of brother Jace) and the professional strife (his $31.409 million one-year franchise tag contract for 2020 is a "controversial'' one).

What didn't happen, of course, is even more peace: A long-term contract (like the one Dallas offered, a five-year deal worth about $35 million per) that would've allowed both parties to avoid this same franchise-tag dance a year from now.

Nevertheless, Stephen said, "He's fired up about this team, this season and the future.''

Prescott himself told our pal Jane Slater that he's "grateful and blessed'' to be a Cowboy. And new coach Mike McCarthy's position is that Dak is "upbeat and driven.'' 

READ MORE: Cowboys Camp: McCarthy Q-&-A - Dak Is 'Upbeat And Driven'

But our respected 105.3 The Fan colleague Bryan Broaddus reports that according to a former Dallas coach, Prescott is at this moment not especially in love with being aligned with the Cowboys.

"'At this point, no, I don't think so," Broaddus said, quoting the coach on the subject of, "Does he want to be here?'' "'However, he won't say it or show it. The kid is a stud and is mentally strong.'"

Indeed, Prescott - unquestionably a leader by nature and a leader of this organization - used Twitter as his playground to exchange opinions with pal and teammate Ezekiel Elliott, ultimately issuing a powerful and positive proclamation on the COVID-19-impacted sputtering start of this oddest of training camps:

"Our best ball is yet to come!''

So, which angle is true? Is Dak happy or sad? Grieving or celebrating? Disappointed or excited? The Joneses acknowledges the strife. But ...

"We ultimately know,'' Stephen said, "that we're going to have to figure out how to get this done."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys And NFL Will Play In 2020, Jerry Jones Says - And 'Will Be An Inspiration' To America

The NFL And The Dallas Cowboys Will Play In 2020, Jerry Jones Says - And 'Will Be An Inspiration' To America

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Jerry Jones Open-Minded On Civil Rights Movement: 'We Will Do It With Grace

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Open-Minded On Civil Rights Movement: 'We Will Do It With Grace'

Mike Fisher

Why Did Cowboys Ex Witten Pick The Raiders?

Why Did Dallas Cowboys Ex Jason Witten Pick Coach Jon Gruden's Las Vegas Raiders?

Mike Fisher

What Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Says About NFL Lifting Of Tryout Ban

What Does Dallas Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Think About The NFL's Lifting Of Its COVID-19 Tryout Ban? He Thinks He's Ready To Take Advantage Of It

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Are Wisely Climbing Inside An NFL 'Bubble'

With the early COVID-19 returns in, the Dallas Cowboys and NFL need to climb inside their own 'bubbles' - And It Seems The Cowboys Are Doing Just That

Matthew Postins

by

jamdude

Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders Leaving NFL Network

Dallas Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders Leaving NFL Network

Mike Fisher

by

h2mine

Cowboys Ex Garrett Goes 'Full-Robot' In Giants Media Session

Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Goes 'Full-Robot' In His First-Ever New York Giants Media Session

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Camp: Can Two Rookies Become Immediate Starters?

Cowboys Camp: The countdown is on for these rookie debuts: Can Two Dallas kids - Lamb and Diggs - become immediate starters?

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Blitzcast: Translating McCarthy & XFL Update

Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast: We Play A Game Of 'Translating McCarthy' With The New Coach & Dig Into An XFL Update

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Camp: Top 3 Dallas Candidates For Position Switches Under New Coach Mike McCarthy

Cowboys Camp: Top 3 Dallas Candidates For Position Switches Under New Coach Mike McCarthy

Mike Fisher