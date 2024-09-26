Cowboys Country

How to live stream Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants online free

The Dallas Cowboys travel to MetLife Stadium to face the division rival New York Giants in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season. Here is how to catch the action online.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after he sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the game between the Cowboys and the Giants.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after he sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the game between the Cowboys and the Giants. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys look to bounce back from back-to-back embarrassing losses at home with a trip to the Tri-State area to face the division rival New York Giants to kick off Week 4 of the NFL season on Thursday Night Football.

Dallas is coming off of its second consecutive loss at home after coming up short against the Baltimore Ravens, while the Giants are hoping to build momentum after picking up their first win of the season with a win over the Cleveland Browns.

Both teams enter the game with disappointing 1-2 records.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Entering Thursday night's primetime showdown at MetLife, the Cowboys are solid six-point favorites on the road against the G-Men, while the over/under is set for 45.5 total points.

All of the information you need to watch the Week 4 matchup can be seen below.

Cowboys vs. Giants, NFL Week 4: TV & Viewing Info

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboy
Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: Prime Video

Betting Odds: Cowboys -6 | O/U: 45.5 (odds via ESPN BET)

How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Giants Online

Charissa Thompson, Prime Vide
Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football host Charissa Thompson performs the pre-game broadcast before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

To watch Thursday Night Football, you must be subscribed to Amazon Prime. If you are not a current subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

You can watch on Amazon devices such as the Fire TV and Fire tabletconnected TVs, and web browsers.

Once you are subscribed or have a trail, you can open the Prime Video app on your device of choice or login to your Amazon account on your computer. From there, Thursday Night Football will appear on the homepage of Prime Video or you can locate it in the search bar, sports section, or “Live & Upcoming” carousel. Simply click on the night’s game, and click play.

Watch Cowboys vs. Giants on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboy
Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If you can’t watch the episodes on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app for $14.99 a month.

Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.

However you watch, make sure you tune in as the Cowboys look to improve to 2-0 against the Saints this weekend.

