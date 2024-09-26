How to live stream Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants online free
The Dallas Cowboys look to bounce back from back-to-back embarrassing losses at home with a trip to the Tri-State area to face the division rival New York Giants to kick off Week 4 of the NFL season on Thursday Night Football.
Dallas is coming off of its second consecutive loss at home after coming up short against the Baltimore Ravens, while the Giants are hoping to build momentum after picking up their first win of the season with a win over the Cleveland Browns.
Both teams enter the game with disappointing 1-2 records.
MORE: Cowboys loss to Giants could land team in unfamiliar territory
Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.
Entering Thursday night's primetime showdown at MetLife, the Cowboys are solid six-point favorites on the road against the G-Men, while the over/under is set for 45.5 total points.
All of the information you need to watch the Week 4 matchup can be seen below.
Cowboys vs. Giants, NFL Week 4: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: Prime Video
Betting Odds: Cowboys -6 | O/U: 45.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Giants Online
To watch Thursday Night Football, you must be subscribed to Amazon Prime. If you are not a current subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.
You can watch on Amazon devices such as the Fire TV and Fire tablet, connected TVs, and web browsers.
Once you are subscribed or have a trail, you can open the Prime Video app on your device of choice or login to your Amazon account on your computer. From there, Thursday Night Football will appear on the homepage of Prime Video or you can locate it in the search bar, sports section, or “Live & Upcoming” carousel. Simply click on the night’s game, and click play.
Watch Cowboys vs. Giants on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch the episodes on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app for $14.99 a month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.
However you watch, make sure you tune in as the Cowboys look to improve to 2-0 against the Saints this weekend.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —