Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott optimistic about Dallas Cowboys offense; trash-talking made minicamp fun
Dallas Cowboys minicamp is in the books, another week is ending, and we are in the dead period until training camp starts at the end of July.
Luckily, there will be no shortage of things to discuss and speculate about over the next few weeks until the team leaves for Oxnard, because nobody loves to play the waiting game like the Jones family.
We have the CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, and Micah Parsons contracts to monitor, but also some potential veteran additions to the roster ahead of training camp battles.
Before we get into that, let's check out some of the headlines around Cowboys Nation that we may have missed.
Dak Prescott optimistic about Cowboys offense in 2024
Dak Prescott says that everyone in the Cowboys offense is excited to go in their second year in Mike McCarthy's offense, because they are more familiar and operating at a higher speed.
"Second year in Mike [McCarthy]’s offense," Prescott said. "Last year at this time was the first time you’re hearing these things. You’re on the 500-level now, you know what I mean?"
The QB says an increased comfort level is allowing everyone- himself included – to work faster and with more attention to detail.- Cowboys Wire
[H/T: Cowboys Wire]
Dak Presccott talking trash made minicamp fun
A look inside of a full day of minicamp shows the fun and competitiveness between players, and how Prescott talking trash has made things fun.
“We all know, I love to compete, talk trash,” Prescott said, via The Athletic. “So, that’s the base of it. You have to have fun doing this. And we know each and every day we’re gonna come in, we’re gonna compete against each other but we’re trying to get each other better. No better way than to compete and talking. Having energy high, celebrating after big plays. Just makes it fun.”
You can check out a full look at a day inside of Cowboys minicamp here.
