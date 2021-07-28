Sports Illustrated home
BREAKING: Cowboys Reveal Why QB Dak Prescott Leaves Camp Practice With Injury

The star quarterback, coming off two ankle surgeries, jogged off the field and into the locker room
It didn't take long for Dak Prescott's health to become an emergency issue at Dallas Cowboys' training camp.

Midway through Wednesday's first padded practice in Oxnard, the star quarterback stopped throwing with the first unit, briefly talked with head coach Mike McCarthy and the team's training staff, and then jogged off the field into the locker room to be examined by doctors.

The good news: His issue was not with his right ankle, which ended his season last October and required two offseason surgeries to repair.

Team officials said Prescott felt some soreness in his right (throwing) arm during warm-ups and didn't feel comfortable making long throws necessary in upcoming team drills. CowboysSI.com has been told that the medical staff has checked Prescott's arm and that there is "nothing serious there.''

Precautionary or not, any absence due to physical discomfort with Prescott sounds the alarm bells. It's the first time in his five seasons that he has missed a practice with a sore arm.

Prescott has largely dazzled early in camp, showing no lingering effects of his leg surgeries. McCarthy said he planned to give the quarterback some preseason snaps as his comeback continues.

The Cowboys' high hopes in 2021 hinge on Prescott's health. Last season he was on pace for record numbers - 5,000 yards and 40+ touchdown passes - when he was tackled awkwardly Oct. 11 against the New York Giants. Without him, the Cowboys' offense ground to a hideous halt and Dallas went 4-6 in missing the playoffs.

In March, Prescott was awarded a four-year, $160 million contract, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL and the richest in franchise history.

