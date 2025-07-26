Cowboy Roundup: Players whose stock is rising, Dissecting new offensive scheme
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. After having a day off on Friday, the team is back in action on Saturday afternoon with another open practice. Fans in attendance will also get a special treat. Dallas is kicking off the weekend with its Opening Day Ceremony.
Then, in approximately 24 hours, the Cowboys will hold their first practice in full pads, so the sounds in Oxnard will be cracking as teams around the NFL ramp up their intensity at training camp.
Once the pads come on, we will get a clearer picture of how the running back situation will play out and how the team could fair in the trenches.
You know that Brian Schottenheimer will be bringing the energy. After all, he has said that he wants a physical training camp, and there's no better way to get in that spirit than to strap on the pads.
While we wait to see what the weekend brings in Oxnard. let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Players whose stock is rising
Blogging the Boys takes a look at whose stock is on the rise (and whose is falling) after the first few practices during training camp in Oxnard.
Dissecting Dallas' new offensive scheme
DallasCowboys.com breaks down the team's new offensive scheme, which has been exciting fans and reporters through the first few days of training camp practice.
