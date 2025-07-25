Cowboys Country

Cowboys defender gushes over 'attack' style of new DC Matt Eberflus

Second-year defensive end Marshawn Kneeland is a fan of the system new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is implementing for the Dallas Cowboys.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland reacts after tackling New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland reacts after tackling New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

During Mike McCarthy's final season as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, he turned to veteran defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who did solid work considering the injuries he had to deal with.

With McCarthy out, and Brian Schottenheimer in, the Cowboys are again changing defensive coordinators. Schottenheimer went with someone familiar with the organization, hiring Matt Eberflus, who was an assistant in Dallas from 2011 to 2017.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer makes bold prediction for Cowboys defense, puts NFL on notice

It's still early, but so far, Eberflus seems to be winning over his players. Second-year defensive end Marshawn Kneeland is proof of this, as he was gushing about the system while being interviewed by Nicole Hutchinson.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland walks off the field after the game against the New Orleans Saints.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland walks off the field after the game against the New Orleans Saints. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"I love the system. It's an attack front," said Kneeland. He stated that previous defenses relied on reading the offense and reacting. Under Eberflus, he said "you just don't think, you run. Just play."

Kneeland was all smiles when discussing the options he had under the new defensive coordinator, stating that the defensive linemen are given a lot of freedom within their scheme.

As a rookie, Kneeland appeared in 11 games with one start. He posted 14 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and one pass defense.

MORE: 3 early Cowboys training camp standouts, including former trade bust

The Western Michigan product is part of a crowded defensive end group, but he has the talent to force his way into the lineup.

Perhaps Eberflus will be the key to him getting the most out of that talent.

Former Chicago Bears head Coach Matt Eberflus during the third quarter against the New England Patriots.
Former Chicago Bears head Coach Matt Eberflus during the third quarter against the New England Patriots. / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys training camp Day 3

Cowboys' Donovan Ezeiruaku virtually unblockable, steals show at third camp practice

Former Cowboys HC weighs in on Jerry Jones' contract negotiation tactics

CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens' NBA-inspired TD celebration may result in fine, but they don't care

PHOTOS:Maddy Unger, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News