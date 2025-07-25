Cowboys training camp standout praises DC Matt Eberflus 'relentless' style
The Dallas Cowboys' hiring of new head coach Brian Schottenheimer this offseason has already become old news in the fast-paced NFL world.
With the start of training camp, fans and the media are getting to know the rest of the new staff, which includes defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
Eberflus spent the last three seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, but things were not going in the right direction last year, causing the team to let him go before the end of the season.
The former Bears coach is looking for a fresh start in his second stint on the Cowboys coaching staff, and cornerback Kaiir Elam is already seeing what his new coordinator brings to the table.
In a conversation with Tommy Yarrish of the official Cowboys website, Elam praised Eberflus's style on the field in just the few short days they've been together at camp.
"I really feel like it starts from the top down, coach Eberflus has done a good job of emphasizing us being relentless when it comes to our effort and also being relentless and violent when it comes to our finishes," Elam told Yarrish when discussing how Eberflus leads the defense.
This is Elam's first season with the Cowboys. The free agent acquisition has already made an impact after making an incredible interception against quarterback Dak Prescott that led to a viral moment.
For now, it appears Eberflus is on the right page with his unit.
