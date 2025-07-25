Infectious Dallas Cowboys coaching staff will have opponents' Spidey senses tingling
If there is one thing Brian Schottenheimer and his coaching staff have brought to the building since he was named Dallas Cowboys head coach, it is energy. That's the word that has been linked to Schottenheimer since he set foot into the locker room as the leading man.
Throughout OTAs and minicamp, it was reported that Schottenheimer was building a great dynamic that was infection to the locker room, and it has been on full display throughout the first week of training camp.
Every practice, the team starts off with high-energy footwork drills, and even the coaches get involved. Assistant wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood is among those leading the way.
From the music to the hustle between drills, everyone is catching a vibe. And, for once, it seems like the players are having fun again.
Are you not entertained?
Even Dak Prescott, who is entering his 10th year in the league, expressed how much fun he was having in Oxnard with the new staff. That was clear when he went off script during warmups on Thursday afternoon.
It's going to be interesting to see if Coach Schotty can keep the enthusiasm going throughout camp and the regular season. Because it's easy to be excited now, but keeping the same energy when things get difficult is a different story.
What we do know, however, is if the coaches can keep the fun coming, Dallas is going to be a dangerous team to watch this fall. And opponents' Spidey senses better be tingling when the Cowboys roll into town.
