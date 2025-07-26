Cowboys superfan Scottie Scheffler would make major sacrifice for Super Bowl win
The Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl drought is going on three decades, and Cowboys Nation has been growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of postseason success.
One Cowboys superfan who is used to winning on the individual level is World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, who has won four tournaments in 2025, including The Open, the PGA Championship, the Memorial Tournament, and the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
While Scheffler has found individual success and won his fair share over tournaments over the years, he's ready to see the Cowboys hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
MORE: Infectious Dallas Cowboys coaching staff will have opponents' Spidey senses tingling
During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Scheffler revealed what he would be willing to give up for a Cowboys Super Bowl win. Scheffler joked, "I would trade one [major] for sure for a [Cowboys] Super Bowl."
If Scheffler is willing to make a deal with the devil and give up a major championship, Cowboys Nation would be forever grateful.
MORE: Dak Prescott sends expletive-filled message on fuel for 2025 season
Maybe he can give up two to get Jerry Jones to step down as general manager.
