Cowboys second-round pick proving to be steal of 2025 NFL draft so far

Donovan Ezeiruaku has been showing out during the early portions of Dallas Cowboys training camp.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys got a break on Friday following three consecutive days of practices.

So far, their training camp has provided several highlights to get fans pumped for the new season. As is often the case, offseason additions are the ones to watch the most, and for Dallas, that includes second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku.

A product of Boston College, Ezeiruaku was seen as a first-round talent, but was still on the board when Dallas made their selection at No. 44. They felt they got an excellent pick at the time, but now it seems as though they got much more.

Ezeiruaku has already been working with the first team and was having his way with Tyler Guyton on Thursday. Before we worry that this means Guyton is still struggling, he, too, has looked good in camp — just not when blocking Ezeiruaku.

Dallas hasn't had Micah Parsons on the field yet as he's dealing with back tightness. That's opened the door for Ezeiruaku, who hasn't disappointed.

The Cowboys have several talented pass rushers outside of Parsons and Ezeiruaku, with Dante Fowler Jr., Sam Williams, and Marshawn Kneeland (who has also been on fire) all in the mix. It will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus employs each of them, especially with the rookie performing so well out of the gate.

Dallas Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

