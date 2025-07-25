Brian Schottenheimer preaches importance of discipline for Cowboys
Brian Schottenheimer has brought the energy and intensity to the Dallas Cowboys, and he has been making it clear that the team should wake up every morning ready to be competitive.
But while he wants the high intensity and physicality, everything needs to be controlled.
After two scuffles in two practices as the Cowboys kicked off training camp in Oxnard, Schottenheimer had had enough and wanted to deliver a strong message. Schottenheimer gathered the players in the middle of the field and warned that any further fighting -- especially punches -- would result in getting kicked out of practice.
Ahead of Thursday's practice, Coach Schotty re-emphasized the importance of bringing the intensity while maintaining discipline.
"There are going to be those events that happen during a game that, if you throw a punch, you're getting kicked out of the game," Schottenheimer said, via DallasCowboys.com. "And, along with that, you're getting fined about $45,000. So, do we have the discipline to, when those things happen, to not throw a punch and to go and grab your own guy, your brother, and pull him out of the fray so he doesn't do anything messed up. I love the way they're practicing, but I've warned them before. And I made it very clear.
"We're not throwing punches. If you throw a punch, there's going to be a consequence, just like in a game. … I love that competitive nature. It just can't get into where we're throwing punches."
Hopefully the message was received.
One of the biggest issues for Dallas in recent years has been self-inflicted setbacks, and a lack of discipline has long been discussed. Schottenheimer has been aiming to rebuild the culture in the building, and starting with the basics is a good approach. We will likely see some scuffles when the Cowboys hold a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the preseason, but at least it won't be teammate-on-teammate violence.
