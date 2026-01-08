Jerry Jones floats ‘dramatic’ moves as Cowboys eye Dak Prescott window

Jerry Jones was in his comfort zone on Wednesday, speaking to members of the media about the future of the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite missing out on the playoffs this year, Jones believes there's plenty of reason for optimism in the near future. The primary sources of hope lie in the head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, and quarterback, Dak Prescott.

Jones believes Schottenheimer had a good first season in charge and only sees him getting better in the future.

MORE: Cowboys insider reveals favorite for defensive coordinator position

As for Prescott, Jones feels that he's playing the game better than ever. He also says Prescott's current level of play gives him the incentive to do "some dramatic" things and potentially "bust the budget" this offseason.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and owner Jerry Jones before the game against the San Francisco 49ers | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"We want to, while Dak [Prescott] is playing the game and got it down the way he's got it, we want to get out here and do better than what we did this year," Jones said via Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com. "So a combination of those things give us the incentive to, dare I say it, bust the budget to try to get something down now, yes. We'll do some dramatic things."

Jones even shared a lofty goal, saying he wants to retire from the league as the owner with the most Super Bowl wins. That distinction currently belongs to Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots, who has six Lombardi Trophies, so Jones admitted he has some work to do.

"My goal in life is to retire as the owner that won the most Super Bowls," Jones said. "That's my goal. To be retired in the NFL as the owner that won the most Super Bowls. We've got three… I've got work to do."

MORE: New 2026 Dallas Cowboys NFL mock draft adds 2 star defensive tone-setters

Jerry Jones stops short of full free agency commitment

Dallas Cowboys co-owners Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones stand on the field during pregame against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jones might have sounded firm in his "budget-busting" statement, but he quickly covered himself should he decide to play it safe in free agency. Jones said they are in better shape for free agency, but will only act if there's an opportunity.

MORE: Cowboys expected to go 'big-name' hunting for next defensive coordinator

"I don't want to sound by saying we're going to be active in free agency, then disappoint and say that we weren't," Jones said. "But if we have an opportunity in free agency, and if we have more than one opportunity, we're going to take advantage of the fact that we're in better shape today to play free agency than we thought we might be. And so we're going to use it."

That's far from encouraging, but perhaps his desire to catch Robert Kraft will win out as he looks for help this offseason.

Top 4 pending NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys must prioritize

Dallas Cowboys fans rejoice after team ends national nightmare

Post-season 2026 Cowboys mock draft lands 'unblockable' EDGE, champion LB

Cowboys' 2026 strength of schedule opens door for bounceback campaign

Dak Prescott finishes 2025-26 NFL season with better stats than record indicates