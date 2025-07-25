Cowboys-Broncos trade proposal would fix growing concern in Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys have already encountered all sorts of drama in training camp, and while most of it is centered around edge rusher Micah Parsons, we cannot ignore what has occurred with cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Diggs had his salary slashed by the Cowboys for working out on his own this offseason, and owner Jerry Jones had some harsh words for the two-time Pro Bowler, who has played in a grand total of 13 games since 2023 due to knee injuries.
The 26-year-old is currently on the PUP list, and if and when he does return, you do have to wonder if he will ever actually be able to contribute at an elite level again.
Plus, at this point, Diggs is a rather prominent injury risk.
Couple that with the fact that DaRon Bland is slated to hit free agency at the end of the year and will surely require a big pay day, and suddenly, the cornerback position is a rather significant need for Dallas.
The good news is that the Denver Broncos may have an answer. Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus has named Broncos cornerback Riley Moss as a potential trade candidate heading into the regular season, citing Denver's decision to draft fellow corner Jahdae Barron as a reason.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer extremely pleased with new Cowboys cornerback
"In his first season as a starter, Moss produced a 56.0 PFF coverage grade with a 57.8 PFF overall grade," Locker wrote.
"Still, the Iowa product turned heads early in the year, securing three single-game 72.0-plus PFF coverage grades in the first five contests of 2024."
This doesn't necessarily mean that Moss is a surefire goner. Barron can play inside, after all, which Locker noted in his assessment.
But with the Broncos having all three of Moss, Barron and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II at the position, it definitely clouds Moss' future with teh club.
Should Denver place Moss on the trade block prior to Week 1, the Cowboys should definitely make a push for the 25-year-old, who enjoyed a very strong season in 2024 and still has a couple of years remaining on his contract.
Not only would Moss serve as insurance for Dallas this coming fall, but he would represent a potential solution for the club moving forward.
