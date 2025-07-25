Cowboys UDFA making name for himself in training camp with insane highlights
The Dallas Cowboys have made a habit of finding hidden gems in recent years, whether it be players from the spring leagues or undrafted free agents.
Dallas has found players like All-Pros KaVontae Turpin and Brandon Aubrey from the spring league pool, while undrafted talents on the roster include Brevyn Spann-Ford, Hunter Luepke, Tyler Bass, and Tyrus Wheat in recent years.
This season, one player who is making a name for himself and turning heads is former Kentucky Wildcats star Zion Childress.
On Thursday, Childress made one of the plays of the day with a beautiful one-handed interception in the endzone on a pass that was intended for tight end Luke Schoonmaker. Childress undercut the route and made the big play.
The safety's ball skills certainly jump out at practice, and it's something he made a name for himself doing in Lexington.
Road to the NFL
The 6-foot, 195-pound safety spent the first two seasons of his college career with the Texas State Bobcats before transferring to Kentucky. His ball skills have been undeniable.
During his final year with the Wildcats, Childress recorded 55 tackles, six tackles for a loss, one sack, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble.
Childress finished his college career with 13 tackles for a loss, and a whopping 17 passes defensed. While his interception total is low, with just one pick during his collegiate career, he's able to make plays on the ball and force the ball to the ground.
If he can continue giving the coaching staff flashes of brilliance in practice like the one-handed pick, Childress could carve out a role for himself, especially at a position of need. He's definitely one to watch as training camp continues.
