Cowboys' Solomon Thomas shares deeply personal tattoos honoring sister
Veteran defensive end Solomon Thomas joined the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL offseason, signing a two-year deal worth $8 million in free agency.
Thomas has a connection to Brian Schottenheimer's coaching staff, previously working with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who held the same title with Thomas' former team, the New York Jets.
There is also a special bond with star quarterback Dak Prescott.
Both Thomas and Prescott lost siblings to suicide, and they are both strong advocates for mental health awareness and suicide prevention. The two men have even worked together on events through their Faith Fight Finish and The Defensive Line foundations.
Recently, Thomas sat down with Sam Gannon of local FOX affiliate FOX 4 and shared some of the deeply personal ways he honors his sister Ella, who lost her life to suicide i 2018.
Thomas detailed some of the tattoos he has on his arm, including "I love you" in her handwriting and the name of their favorite song, "Love Yourz" by J. Cole.
It's a beautiful reminder of just how precious life is.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available today by calling or texting "988" for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. It's okay to share your feelings.
