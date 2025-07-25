Terence Steele ankle injury revealed, will sideline Cowboys starter 'a few days'
The Dallas Cowboys will be without a projected offensive line starter for the immediate future, after right tackle Terence Steele was examined by the team's medical staff.
Steele was held out of the team's training camp session on Thursday afternoon to have his right ankle checked out.
On Friday, the team received some good news that Steele's injury was not serious. However, he will be sidelined "for a few days," according to Jane Slater of the NFL Network.
That opens the door for some of the team's younger talent, like 2024 seventh-round pick Nate Thomas and 2023 fifth-round pick Asim Richards.
Thomas is an interesting player to keep an eye on, because he was specifically mentioned and praised by Brian Schottenheimer following Thursday's practice. Thomas has been impressing the coaching staff early during the team's stay in Oxnard.
The 23-year-old tackle missed his rookie season due to knee tendonitis.
Steele did struggle with consistency during the 2024 campaign, so it's going to be interesting to see how the battle at right tackle plays out throughout the next few days while he is sidelined.
While Steele started all 17 games for the Cowboys in each of the past two seasons, the door is now open for someone to make a strong impression and challenge for the starting job.
