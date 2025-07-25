Marist Liufau ready to run wild in 'LB guru' Matt Eberflus' aggressive scheme
The Dallas Cowboys came out of the gate swinging in Brian Schottenheimer's first training camp as the head coach of the franchise.
For once, it feels like optimism is feeling the sidelines, instead of the dread that comes with the pressure of being a part of this franchise.
There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the team entering the 2025 NFL season, and youth should be one of those reasons.
The Cowboys will be relying on a lot of young players to lead the team this upcoming season. Second-year linebacker Marist Liufau is one of the players expected to get to that next level during camp.
DallasCowboys.com's Patrik Walker spoke with the 2024 third-round pick, and Liufau shared what he worked on the most coming into his second training camp as a member of the Cowboys, which was his speed. He also shared his excitement to work with a linebacker guru like defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
"It's helped me because [Eberflus] is very hands-on," he said. "Being a defensive coordinator, but also a linebacker guy, he's always in the room, always giving his feedback, and then, obviously, on the field, helping us out where he can. So I feel like they do a great job of developing us and especially the linebacker position, [Eberflus] being a linebacker guy.
" … You can tell [the linebackers' group] is kind of his baby, and where he focuses a lot of energy on, even though he's our defensive coordinator. I love how we emphasize our play style. Before anything else, we're emphasizing running to the football, being aggressive and really hustling."
Eberflus wants his unit to be flying down the field. Earlier this week, it was reported that defensive tackle Mazi Smith dropped some weight in preparation for playing in this new system. Look out, that Cowboys defense is going to be quick.
