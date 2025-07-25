Dak Prescott sends expletive-filled message on fuel for 2025 season
Dak Prescott is entering his 10th season in the NFL, and he is more motivated than ever. The Dallas Cowboys star quarterback is looking to bounce back during the 2025-26 season after his 2024 campaign was cut short due to a season-ending hamstring injury.
Prescott suffered a partial avulsion of his right hamstring in a Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, meaning the tendon partially tore off the bone.
This season, Prescott is ready to hit the ground running and showed just how fired up he is while speaking to the media following Thursday's training camp practice in Oxnard.
MORE: Dak Prescott backs Micah Parsons, voices confusion with Cowboys' negotiation tactics
For Prescott, the motivation is simple: Win a Super Bowl.
Prescott sounded off on his goal of winning the Super Bowl with an expletive-filled message.
"What I’ve done or accomplished really doesn’t hold any weight to me,” Prescott said. "That’s the true f*cking motivation. That’s the truth... in your stomach. Like that’s what’s in your gut. It’s obvious that I don’t [have a Super Bowl] so it’s not like, ‘Oh my God, somebody knows there’s a secret.’ Like, my secrets out. No, f*ck that.
WATCH: Dak Prescott goes full rodeo cowboy as chaotic fun breaks out at camp
"That’s what pushes me to be better each and every day, and that’s what I wanted. That’s not just for myself. It’s for everybody. You’ve got to love when your expectations align and your standards align with not only the coaches, the front office, but the fans as well. I think that’s the great part about playing with the Cowboys is it says you’re as good as your last game. Period. What are you doing for us now? And when your last games are playoff losses. That’s obvious. That’s what sits on me, and it should sit on fans, too."
It's great to see that kind of fire from Prescott, and it also speaks volumes about the impact Brian Schottenheimer has had on the locker room. Not only does Schottenheimer preach competitiveness, but he also encourages players to speak their mind and be themselves. Let's hope the fire and motivation pay off with wins in the fall.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys training camp Day 3
Cowboys' Donovan Ezeiruaku virtually unblockable, steals show at third camp practice
Former Cowboys HC weighs in on Jerry Jones' contract negotiation tactics
CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens' NBA-inspired TD celebration may result in fine, but they don't care