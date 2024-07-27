Looking at the best defender the Cowboys will face each week in 2024
The Dallas Cowboys are currently in training camp ahead of the 2024 preseason and getting ready for their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, which is just 44 days away.
They will face a gauntlet of elite defenders throughout the season that they will need to neutralize to secure some wins.
With so many star defensive players set to take on the Cowboys in 2024, let's take a look at the best of the best.
Who are the best defenders the Cowboys will face each week?
Week 1: Myles Garrett (@Cleveland Browns)
Cowboys fans should be excited for the upcoming season, but they shouldn't be too thrilled about the Week 1 matchup against the Browns. On paper, the Cowboys are the better team, but the Browns have the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, who can take control of a game.
The Cowboys are also unsure who the starting left tackle will be, and whether it is Chuma Edoga or Tyler Guyton if they will be up to the task of containing Garrett.
Week 2: Tyrann Mathieu (Saints)
Known for his playmaking ability and football IQ, Tyrann Mathieu might not be the game-changing force he once was, but he remains one of the league's best safeties.
His knack for forcing turnovers and shutting down passing lanes will test the Cowboys' offense, making it a crucial matchup to watch—especially if the Cowboys are without their star wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb.
Week 3: Roquan Smith (Ravens)
Whenever you think of "quarterback of the defense," you think of Roquan Smith. Smith has been an elite linebacker since he stepped on the field and the talent around him on the Ravens defense is certainly bringing the best out of him.
This should be one of the most difficult matchups of the season and should be an early indication of whether the Cowboys are true contenders.
Week 4 & 13: Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants)
Dexter Lawrence is far from your typical 6-foot-4, 340-pound defensive tackle. He possesses a complete skill set, combining pass-rush moves with run-stuffing ability, and he can also simply overpower opponents.
With elite pass rushers now playing alongside him, Lawrence is poised to be even more impactful this season.
Week 5: T.J. Watt (@ Pittsburgh Steelers)
Former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt has amassed the most sacks since he entered the league in 2017 and is a primary reason the Steelers have remained competitive in recent seasons.
However, his impact goes beyond rushing the passer; as an edge rusher, Watt excels in pass coverage and is always a threat to force a turnover.
Week 6: Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions)
Aidan Hutchinson is already one of the league's best pass rushers, and it's scary to think he hasn't reached his prime yet.
However, whenever he faces the Cowboys, he looks like the best defender in the league.
In Hutchinson's two career games against Dallas, he has recorded 4.5 sacks—nearly 21 percent of his career total. Limiting Hutchinson's impact will be crucial for the Cowboys to secure a win in this matchup.
Week 7: Bye Week
Week 8: Fred Warner (@ San Francisco 49ers)
Considered by many as the league's best middle linebacker, Fred Warner arguably stands out as the most impactful defender in the NFL, rather than just the best. Warner has played a pivotal role in helping the 49ers reach two Super Bowls.
The gap between Warner and other linebackers is akin to the gap between Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the league's quarterbacks. To make matters worse the Cowboys have lost their last three matchups vs. the 49ers, this matchup is the ultimate indication of whether the Cowboys can make it out of the NFC.
Week 9: Jessie Bates III (@ Atlanta Falcons)
Jessie Bates had a career year in his first season with the Falcons, setting personal bests in tackles (132), forced fumbles (3), and interceptions (6).
Bates has proven himself as one of the league's top safeties, and another standout season could earn him All-Pro honors and potentially lead the Falcons to the postseason.
Fortunately for the Cowboys, there are several other areas to exploit against the Falcons, which should allow their offense to thrive.
Week 10 & 17: Jalen Carter (Philadelphia Eagles)
Jalen Carter stood out as a rookie, recording six sacks and often dealing with double teams. That's exactly what you want from your rookie defensive tackle; he already makes his teammates' lives easier.
Expectations will be high for Carter this season after getting a year of experience under his belt. Carter has already made his presence felt in the Cowboys Eagles rivalry getting a fumble returned for a touchdown last season.
Week 11: Danielle Hunter (Houston Texans)
Danielle Hunter is a dynamic defensive end known for his ability to rush the passer and disrupt opposing offenses. Since entering the league, he has been a crucial asset for the Vikings' defensive line, consistently generating pressure and racking up sacks.
The Texans have demonstrated their commitment to winning now by signing Hunter to bolster a team already poised for playoff contention. If only the Cowboys had made similar contending moves during Zeke and Dak's rookie contracts.
Week 12 & 18: Daron Payne (Washington Commanders)
Payne is a powerful defensive tackle known for his prowess in stopping the run and applying pressure up the middle. A key player on Washington's defensive line since 2018, his numbers did drop from his impressive 2022 season. However, his impact is often seen in the success of his teammates and the overall effectiveness of the defensive unit.
Alongside Jonathan Allen, Payne has consistently slowed down the Cowboys' run game, though it hasn't prevented Dallas from securing wins.
Week 14: Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals)
Trey Hendrickson has been a top-five pass-rusher in the NFL in the last four seasons racking up the third most sacks in the league since. The two guys in front of him are Myles Garrett and T.J Watt who are former DPOY's.
Well, the Cowboys have to face off against all three of them (maybe it wasn't the best year to re-make your offensive line).
Week 15: Derrick Brown (@ Carolina Panthers)
Derrick Brown with the Panthers is like a Bugatti parked in front of a nearly torn-down house. Somebody get this man out of Carolina!
Brown made his first Pro Bowl last season after racking up over 100 tackles as a defensive tackle, highlighting both his impressive work ethic and the struggles of the Panthers' offense to stay on the field.
Week 16: Antoine Winfield Jr. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Antoine Winfield Jr. was widely regarded as the league's best safety last season, earning All-Pro honors. With three interceptions, six forced fumbles, and six sacks, Winfield surpasses the typical expectations for a safety.
While the Buccaneers still have some standout defensive players, their defense won't match the level it reached in recent years when the Cowboys faced them (and now they don't have Tom Brady).
