Ranking the Dallas Cowboys' most important Tight Ends in franchise history
The Dallas Cowboys have the most wins in NFL history since their inaugural season in 1960. A key ingredient to their success has been the presence of phenomenal tight ends
So, let's look at the top 5 tight ends in franchise history, who have contributed significantly to America's Team's legacy.
Honorable Mentions: Jake Ferguson, Mike Ditka, Pettis Norman
5. Dalton Schultz (2018-2022)
Dalton Schultz was drafted in the fourth round in 2018 by the Cowboys. Schultz became a dependable target for Dak Prescott, catching 211 passes for 2122 yards and 17 touchdowns in a five-year span with the Cowboys. His best season came in 2021 when he had 78 receptions, 808 yards, and eight touchdown receptions.
Accolades: N/A
4. Doug Cosbie (1979-1988)
Doug Cosbie spent his entire career with the Cowboys and ranks second in franchise history for receiving yards and touchdowns at the tight end position. Although Cosbie did not win a Super Bowl with the Cowboys he still appeared in three straight conference championship games from 1980-1982.
Accolades: 3x Pro Bowler
3. Billy Joe DuPree (1973-1983)
Billy Joe DuPree was one of the best tight ends of his era, finishing his career with 267 receptions, 3,565 receiving yards, and 41 touchdowns. DuPree was a key contributor in helping the Cowboys make five conference championship games, three Super Bowls, and a Super Bowl win during the 1977-1978 season.
Accolades: 3x Pro Bowler, 1x Super Bowl Champion
2. Jay Novacek (1990-1995)
It bewilders me that Jay Novacek has yet to make the Hall of Fame. His numbers may not be equivalent to those of the other tight ends who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame; however, few were as impactful during their careers as Novacek. Novacek's impact was crucial to the Cowboys' success in the 1990s, as he made the Pro Bowl five out of six years and caught a touchdown pass in two of his three Super Bowl wins.
Accolades: 5x Pro Bowler, 1x All-Pro, 3x Super Bowl Champion
1. Jason Witten (2003-2017, 2019)
Jason Witten is by far the greatest Cowboy to never win a Super Bowl and ended his career with the most receptions, receiving yards, and second most receiving touchdowns in Cowboys' history. Witten is not only a Cowboys' legend but he is also likely a first ballot Hall of Famer due to him having the second most Pro Bowl appearances by a tight end in NFL history.
Accolades: 11x Pro Bowler, 2x All-Pro, Walter Payton MOY
These running backs have helped make the Cowboys the most valuable franchise in sports.
Despite their recent failure to win a Super Bowl, the Cowboys still have the third-most Super Bowls, fourth-most playoff wins, the most regular season wins, and the most Hall of Famers since their inaugural 1960 campaign.