The Dallas Cowboys are being connected by the media to star Denver Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, but where before we pondered the question of whether the Cowboys need to "rent'' a pass-rusher via trade while sacrificing a package featuring third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft ...

The rumored price just got larger. Meaning the chances of this happening just got smaller.

In a fantasy football world, there is reason for the notion of the Cowboys landing Chubb in an exchange billed as one "we would love to see,'' as The Athletic put it.

He's a 26-year-old with 5.5 sacks, a premium player, and the Broncos are listening, as they are apparently balking at the idea of a massive contract extension as he plays on the final (fifth) year of his rookie deal.

So yes, all teams would "love'' to have him.

What would matter in this scenario is that he would be a Cowboy for about four months. And that's it, as he would then enter free agency next March looking to be paid like the aforementioned "premium defender.'' ... with Dallas highly unlikely to see a need (or the room) to add another $20 million APY guy.

But the point becomes even more moot now that NFL Network is reporting that Denver's asking price is "the equivalent of a first-round pick.''

The Cowboys are 5-2 with motivation to be buyers as the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaches. But with Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler and others already working well on the Dallas edge (so well that it's a struggle to figure out where the Cowboys' rehabbed Tarell Basham fits, and so well that Cowboy-turned-injured-Bronco Randy Gregory hasn't been missed), it's hard to envision the Jones and personnel boss Will McClay prioritizing the concept of spending big to acquire more help at the team's deepest position.

And one more thing about the idea: It's being suggested that Dallas should somehow retaliate in its arms race with the Eagles, who signed Robert Quinn. This ignores the fact that Dallas made its trade move by acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders.

And Dallas made that "arms-race'' move before the Eagles made theirs. ... because the Cowboys viewed run-stopping, not pass-rushing, as a roster facet in need of powering up.

A trade for a receiver remains possible because it's Dallas' thinnest position group ... as opposed to edge, which is Dallas' deepest group.

