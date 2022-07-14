FRISCO - He is rushing toward Heisman candidacy and then, sometime after that, he'll be rushing to the NFL.

And while it is being suggested that Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson - who is prepping for big things headed into the second year under coach Steve Sarkisian in 2022 - might be a "best fit'' for a certain NFC East team ...

We might suggest that Bijan Robinson might be a "best fit'' for this NFC East team.

The Dallas Cowboys.

Is it early? Not in the world of the mock drafts, which are already being churned out well in advance of the 2023 NFL Draft.

It is presumptuous? Indeed, as before Robinson could be selected he would have to elect to forgo his senior year of collegiate eligibility.

Here, instead of a mock draft, Pro Football Focus decided to predict what would be the best landing spot for Robinson on the site's 2023 NFL Draft Best Fit list, projecting him as an ideal pairing in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles.

What PFF had to say: "No team created more expected yards for their running backs last year than the Eagles. With Miles Sanders an impending free agent after this season, the Eagles may decide to take advantage of a loaded 2023 running back class. Robinson could add a level of dynamism that takes their running game to another level after breaking 79 tackles in only 10 games last season.''

Perfectly sensible - especially the part that suggests the Eagles might not re-sign Sanders ... which would lead to a search for a cap-friendly replacement. And that is a big part of what the draft provides.

But while the Eagles adding Robinson is a fine "NFC East fit,'' that could go double for Dallas. Sanders might be leaving the Eagles in 2023, but Ezekiel Elliott's contract offers the Cowboys escapability during that same spring. Oh, and Tony Pollard is a free agent then as well.

The days of "over-drafting a running back'' may be over, with Elliott among the last of that type. But the desire for a Bijan Robinson? We'll bet Dallas sees it very much like Philly sees it.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!