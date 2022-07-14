Dallas Trader’s Club: Would Cowboys Deal RB Tony Pollard?

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has not only become a formidable component of the team’s offense, he has also shown flashes of elite play.

As a tandem, both Pollard and Cowboys feature back Ezekiel Elliott provide quarterback Dak Prescott with a reliable and oftentimes explosive running game to balance a potent offense. The pair of rushers routinely commands the respect and attention of opposing defenses as one of the best 1-2 punches in the league.

However, with Pollard slated for free agency at the conclusion of the season, some have begun to question whether Dallas should entertain the idea of parting ways with him via trade.

According to a recent offering from Bleacher Report, the Cowboys might consider trading Pollard under the “right circumstances”:

“Keeping Pollard for at least one more season makes perfect sense for the Cowboys. But, if a team loses its starting running back—or fails to find one—before Week 1, the 25-year-old could become a very valuable trade chip. A high Day 2 pick could be realistic if, say, the Cincinnati Bengals lose starter Joe Mixon for the season. That’s the sort of value Dallas would have to consider, especially knowing Pollard could depart for a starting job in 2023 free agency anyway.”

The flaw in that thinking? The 2022 Dallas Cowboys, in attempting to repeat as NFC East champs, don't need "a high Day 2 pick'' in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2022 Dallas Cowboys need Tony Pollard.

Pollard has emerged as one of the most efficient runners in the NFL. He enjoyed his best pro season in 2021, running for 719 yards on 130 carries (averaging 5.5 yards-per-carry, and 6.2 yards per touch) and two rushing touchdowns. The Memphis product was often dynamic with the ball in his hands. Over the past three seasons, only Cleveland Browns’ running back Nick Chubb and Tennessee Titans’ star rusher Derrick Henry have averaged more yards after contact per attempt than Pollard. He has also proven himself to be quite versatile, having served as the Cowboys’ primary kick returner as well as a situational slot receiving back.

Yet, the overall consensus among both fans and league experts is that Pollard was underutilized in coach Mike McCarthy’s offense. As such, the 25-year-old has likely yet to scratch the surface of his potential. Should Elliott’s health struggles once again surface in 2022, Pollard should be called upon to shoulder the load. At the very least, McCarthy and the Cowboys offensive brain trust must find both traditional and creative ways to further incorporate Pollard into Dallas’ offense.

Though much attention will be placed on Prescott and the passing game, the rushing tandem of Elliott and Pollard might be primed for a breakout year. As such, it would be smart for the Cowboys to utilize each back to his full potential. Having two potentially game-breaking backs in their arsenal for 2022 is not a luxury which they are guaranteed to have in 2023. While it is true that he is likely to command a hefty salary on the open market, Dallas appears to be better served by keeping Pollard in the fold for the upcoming season.

As a result, 2022 looks to be a pivotal year for the Cowboys. The pieces are in place both on offense and defense. While the argument can be made that the arm of Dak Prescott holds the team's fate, it may ultimately be determined by how far they can travel on the legs of their ‘dynamic duo’ of rushers; perhaps with Pollard atop the depth chart.

