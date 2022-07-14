Skip to main content

Dallas Trader’s Club: Would Cowboys Deal RB Tony Pollard?

According to a recent suggestion from a prominent media outlet, the Dallas Cowboys might consider trading running back Tony Pollard under the “right circumstances.”

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has not only become a formidable component of the team’s offense, he has also shown flashes of elite play.

As a tandem, both Pollard and Cowboys feature back Ezekiel Elliott provide quarterback Dak Prescott with a reliable and oftentimes explosive running game to balance a potent offense. The pair of rushers routinely commands the respect and attention of opposing defenses as one of the best 1-2 punches in the league.

However, with Pollard slated for free agency at the conclusion of the season, some have begun to question whether Dallas should entertain the idea of parting ways with him via trade.

According to a recent offering from Bleacher Report, the Cowboys might consider trading Pollard under the “right circumstances”:

Keeping Pollard for at least one more season makes perfect sense for the Cowboys. But, if a team loses its starting running back—or fails to find one—before Week 1, the 25-year-old could become a very valuable trade chip. A high Day 2 pick could be realistic if, say, the Cincinnati Bengals lose starter Joe Mixon for the season. That’s the sort of value Dallas would have to consider, especially knowing Pollard could depart for a starting job in 2023 free agency anyway.”

The flaw in that thinking? The 2022 Dallas Cowboys, in attempting to repeat as NFC East champs, don't need "a high Day 2 pick'' in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2022 Dallas Cowboys need Tony Pollard.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

mike-mccarthy-getty-ftr-011622_1siwx3693u8ao1vw7lvkpc5wf0
Play

Don't Like Mike? Cowboys Coach McCarthy Ranked ‘Worst Super Bowl Winner’

McCarthy was labeled a mid-tier coach in a list compiled by CBS Sports.

By Geoff Magliochetti16 hours ago
16 hours ago
miles boykin ravens
Play

Cowboys Trade Rumor: WR Help for Dak Prescott?

The Cowboys' wide receiver room is lacking both depth and experience. Dallas could solve one of those problems in a deal with the Steelers.

By Timm Hamm18 hours ago
18 hours ago
EB2DA71F-3532-4A23-975D-2F5BBDA94362
Play

Dak Prescott Better Than Lamar Jackson? Cowboys QB in NFL Top 10 Rank

There are some other notable twists on the list. But this is the biggie ...

By Richie Whitt19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Pollard has emerged as one of the most efficient runners in the NFL. He enjoyed his best pro season in 2021, running for 719 yards on 130 carries (averaging 5.5 yards-per-carry, and 6.2 yards per touch) and two rushing touchdowns. The Memphis product was often dynamic with the ball in his hands. Over the past three seasons, only Cleveland Browns’ running back Nick Chubb and Tennessee Titans’ star rusher Derrick Henry have averaged more yards after contact per attempt than Pollard. He has also proven himself to be quite versatile, having served as the Cowboys’ primary kick returner as well as a situational slot receiving back.

Yet, the overall consensus among both fans and league experts is that Pollard was underutilized in coach Mike McCarthy’s offense. As such, the 25-year-old has likely yet to scratch the surface of his potential. Should Elliott’s health struggles once again surface in 2022, Pollard should be called upon to shoulder the load. At the very least, McCarthy and the Cowboys offensive brain trust must find both traditional and creative ways to further incorporate Pollard into Dallas’ offense.

Though much attention will be placed on Prescott and the passing game, the rushing tandem of Elliott and Pollard might be primed for a breakout year. As such, it would be smart for the Cowboys to utilize each back to his full potential. Having two potentially game-breaking backs in their arsenal for 2022 is not a luxury which they are guaranteed to have in 2023. While it is true that he is likely to command a hefty salary on the open market, Dallas appears to be better served by keeping Pollard in the fold for the upcoming season.

As a result, 2022 looks to be a pivotal year for the Cowboys. The pieces are in place both on offense and defense. While the argument can be made that the arm of Dak Prescott holds the team's fate, it may ultimately be determined by how far they can travel on the legs of their ‘dynamic duo’ of rushers; perhaps with Pollard atop the depth chart. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

mike-mccarthy-getty-ftr-011622_1siwx3693u8ao1vw7lvkpc5wf0
News

Don't Like Mike? Cowboys Coach McCarthy Ranked ‘Worst Super Bowl Winner’

By Geoff Magliochetti16 hours ago
miles boykin ravens
News

Cowboys Trade Rumor: WR Help for Dak Prescott?

By Timm Hamm18 hours ago
EB2DA71F-3532-4A23-975D-2F5BBDA94362
News

Dak Prescott Better Than Lamar Jackson? Cowboys QB in NFL Top 10 Rank

By Richie Whitt19 hours ago
Deebo-Samuel-Drops-Hint-That-He-Might-Want-Trade-To-Cowboys
News

Cowboys Trade for Deebo Samuel? A 'Warm Possibility,' Says Ex Dallas Scout

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
tj brunson
News

Sources: Cowboys Tryouts Include Ex Giants LB, Ex Longhorns Star

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
turpin
News

Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Dallas Gives Tryout to USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
parson sewell 2
News

Cowboys 2023 Draft: Oregon LB 'Best Fit' with Micah Parsons?

By Zach DimmittJul 13, 2022
Dalton Schultz
News

'No Deal Imminent' for Dalton Schultz: Is That the Cowboys Long-Term Position?

By Logan MacDonaldJul 13, 2022