'Best in NFL’: Why Cowboys Believe in Ezekiel Elliott

Dak Prescott believes Elliott is in the best shape of his career ahead of the 2022 season.

When Ezekiel Elliott burst onto the scene for the Dallas Cowboys in 2016, he appeared to instantly be an elite running back at the professional level.

He would finish his rookie season with 1,631 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, while averaging an impressive 108.7 yards per game, cementing his status as one of the NFL’s best.

Now, following what was arguably the worst season of his career in 2021, some Cowboys fans have begun to doubt Elliott and started to clamor for Tony Pollard to be the lead running back.

Elliott rushed for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021, which are respectable numbers by themselves. However, he would also average a career low 58.9 yards per game, a statistic that has declined every year since his rookie season.

Despite that though, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott believes that Elliott is in store for a big season in 2022.

“Zeke looks great,” Prescott said. "He’s in the best shape of his life. Looking fast. ... His cuts, just how explosive he is. Excited to have a full year with him again and getting healthy."

A fully healthy Elliott would do wonders for the Cowboys' offense, as Elliott has shown he can be one of the best weapons in the game, a sentiment Prescott echoed.

“When Zeke’s healthy and Zeke’s doing his thing, he’s the best running back in the league," Prescott said.

The Cowboys offense in 2022 could feature a more split look, as they look to Pollard to relieve Elliott and help keep him healthy. Or Pollard can be utilized in other ways. However, at the end of the day, a fully healthy Ezekiel Elliott - in the eyes of the Cowboys - can unlock the true potential of the 2022 Dallas offense.

Said coach Mike McCarthy of Zeke’s chance at success: “He’s had a tremendous offseason. The weight that he has been pushing in the weight room, just the numbers that he’s been cranking out have been very, very impressive. He’s definitely set himself up for that.”

