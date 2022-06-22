Skip to main content

Denver Broncos Sell for $4.65 Billion; What Are Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys Worth?

A Walmart tycoon bought the Denver franchise this week for a reported $4.65 billion.

FRISCO - This offseason the Denver Broncos announced that an ownership group led by Rob Walton of the Walton-Penner family - think Walmart - has agreed to purchase the team.

Price tag? A cool $4.65 billion.

It's the highest amount ever paid for an American sports team. Only the recent $5.4 billion sale of England's Chelsea FC sold for more.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said recently he'd never sell his franchise. But if the Broncos are worth almost $5 billion what would Jones be able to get for America's Team? Maybe even, um, 10 billion?

jerry bronc

“But let me make this very clear,” added Jones, who will turn 80 in October. “I’ll say it definitively. I will never do it. I will never sell the Cowboys. Ever.”

Not that their teams are on the market - or ever will be - but the Broncos transaction surely puts a smile on the faces of Jones and the New England Patriots' Robert Kraft - owners of the two most valuable franchise in the NFL.

According to Forbes in 2021, the Cowboys are valued at $6.45 billion, followed by the Patriots ($5.08), Giants ($4.85), Rams ($4.8) and now the Broncos.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

2A0E66A1-CCC0-4D45-9536-255F4D9F45C5
Play

Cowboys Trade for DK Metcalf 'A Jerry Jones Move,’ Says NFL Analyst

"DK Metcalf on the Dallas Cowboys is exactly the play that Jerry Jones would make, is exactly the play Jerry Jones is built to make.'' - NFL Network's Rich Eisen.

By Mike Fisher8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago
aikman erin
Play

Erin Andrews My 'Toughest Call' in TV Move, Says Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman

“The toughest call that I had to make was to Erin Andrews and tell her that I was leaving,” Aikman said. “She's like a sister to both of us."

By Mike Fisher13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago
zack martin and tyron smith
Play

Cowboys Trade Tyron Smith to Steelers? Here's the Obstacle

Tyron is a Cowboys lifer, vowing to play "until the wheels fall off.''

By Mike Fisher17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

While Kraft is likely happy about the skyrocketing value of NFL teams, is Jones left to lament his recent return-on-investment?

Of the top five most valuable NFL franchises over the last 25 years, Nos. 2-5 - Patriots six, Broncos three and Giants and Rams two each - have combined to win 13 Super Bowls. The No. 1 Cowboys have won zero, not even advancing as far as an NFC Conference Championship Game.

Not that the empty bang for buck has dented Jones' checking account.

Jones, remember, bought the Cowboys and Texas Stadium for a measly $150 million in 1989.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

2A0E66A1-CCC0-4D45-9536-255F4D9F45C5
News

Cowboys Trade for DK Metcalf 'A Jerry Jones Move,’ Says NFL Analyst

By Mike Fisher8 minutes ago
aikman erin
News

Erin Andrews My 'Toughest Call' in TV Move, Says Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman

By Mike Fisher13 minutes ago
zack martin and tyron smith
News

Cowboys Trade Tyron Smith to Steelers? Here's the Obstacle

By Mike Fisher17 minutes ago
dak jump
News

Dak Prescott ‘Confidence Through the Roof!’ Readying for Cowboys Camp

By Mike Fisher26 minutes ago
0DF2E03D-69E4-48FD-BB34-5DEAEBE8A9EE
News

Cowboys WATCH: Tony Romo Back Pain Incident During Golf Tournament

By Mike Fisher52 minutes ago
Snip20220615_147
News

Are Cowboys Really Keeping Rookie Kicker Garibay?

By Geoff Magliochetti3 hours ago
brown diggs
News

Press Play: High Grades for Cowboys Trevon Diggs & Anthony Brown

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
witten gronk
News

Will Rob Gronkowski Follow Tom Brady & Cowboys TE Jason Witten & 'Unretire'?

By Mike Fisher and Mike D'Abate5 hours ago