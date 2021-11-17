Cowboys at Chiefs Injury Update: Progress for Tyron

The Cowboys, getting ready for an NFL Week 11 visit to K.C., are hoping for the return of offensive lineman Tyron Smith.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, getting ready for an NFL Week 11 visit to K.C., are still waiting on help from some ailing defensive lineman but are hoping for the return of offensive lineman Tyron Smith.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday morning said that Smith, the All-Pro left tackle who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, would be "limited'' in the mid-day workout.

Smith's return ("A good shot,'' says the Cowboys front office) would fortify an O-line that has shuffled about in his absence, with maybe more shuffling to come, as the coaching staff is disappointed in the recent work of left guard Connor Williams.

"We'll see how he goes today,'' McCarthy said. "The goal would be for him to have a full week's work.''

And how did it go? “Limited” is a move forward.

If Tyron can return to left tackle for the 7-2 Cowboys (against the 6-4 Chiefs), does La'el Collins stay at right tackle? Does Terence Steele move back there from the left side, where he's been subbed? Does La'el jump into competition at left guard against Williams? And does valued backup guard Connor McGovern get a shot there?

Big picture: Offensive linemen are usually thought of as guys who "protect the weapons,'' that is, the skill-position players like QB Dak Prescott. But Smith is really good enough, historically (as a likely eventual Hall-of-Famer) and this season, to serve as a game-changer.

Dallas, meanwhile, will still be missing defensive linemen Randy Gregory, Neville Gallimoe and DeMarcus Lawrence. (More here.) ... and no, the 21-day window on Lawrence will not be activated today; as we've reported, Lawrence's return will probably not come until December.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein (COVID) will return on Thursday. The Cowboys also say receiver CeeDee Lamb (arm), who was full on Wednesday, will be fine for Sunday.

